PV Sindhu's room fan malfunctions, Amit Panghal orders daal-roti: Indian athletes complain of bad management at Olympics

India's top-ranked singles tennis player Sumit Nagal said, "From sleep to transportation and food... I haven't encountered a single athlete who is content."

Paris Olympics is going in full swing where athletes from all around the world are giving tough fight to each other to win a medal for their country. However, Indian athletes are suffering at the games village. Indian badminton star PV Sindhu found herself battling the heat as her room fan malfunctioned, while boxer Amit Panghal resorted to ordering dal-roti from an Indian eatery amidst the challenges.

The discontent isn't limited to athletes from a single nation; a chorus of complaints echoes from athletes worldwide. Reports of bad accommodations, subpar food quality, transportation services and theft of valuable possessions from players' rooms are on the rise, casting doubts on the security measures at the sports village.

The Olympic Village in Paris has turned into a testing ground for athletes, with one Indian boxer describing her journey on a sweltering unair-conditioned bus as a harrowing experience akin to a "ride through hell." This sentiment is shared by numerous athletes, highlighting a myriad of grievances faced by top sports personalities at the Games, which come with a hefty price tag of approximately $9 billion.

Reports include a Japanese rugby player losing his wedding ring, an Australian coach falling victim to a stolen credit card, and American athletes criticizing the cramped living quarters. Indian competitors find vegetarian options limited, while Britain has taken the step of bringing in its own chef to address culinary concerns.

No athlete satisfied

The dissatisfaction among athletes is palpable, with India's top-ranked singles tennis player Sumit Nagal remarking, "From sleep to transportation and food... I haven't encountered a single athlete who is content." Boxer Amit Panghal's choice to order dal and roti from a nearby Indian resturant for dinner reflects the challenges faced by athletes. Following her advancement to the knockout round, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu noted that her room fan malfunctioned on the hottest night of the Olympics so far, raising doubts about the quality of sleep for other athletes in the Village.

In a bid to reduce the carbon footprint, the organisers of the Paris Olympics have made the decision to eliminate air conditioning (AC) from the athletes' accommodations. This move has been met with mixed reviews, with an Indian table tennis player expressing dissatisfaction with the cardboard beds, finding them so uncomfortable that peaceful sleep has been elusive during the initial nights of the Games.

To address the traffic congestion issue, India's sports delegation has arranged for a station wagon, a mini SUV, two minivans, and four additional vehicles to be on standby for transporting athletes between the sports village and the various venues scattered throughout Paris.



The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.