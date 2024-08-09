Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra wins silver in javelin final, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem takes gold with record throw

Meet Arshad Nadeem, Pakistani javelin thrower who stunned everyone including Neeraj Chopra with new Olympic record

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's gold medal chances hit as Pakistan's Arshad lead men's javelin final by big margin

DNA TV Show: Will India give shelter to Bangladeshi Hindus?

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem sets new Olympic record in men's javelin event with 92.97m throw

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Arshad Nadeem, Pakistani javelin thrower who stunned everyone including Neeraj Chopra with new Olympic record

Meet Arshad Nadeem, Pakistani javelin thrower who stunned everyone including Neeraj Chopra with new Olympic record

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's gold medal chances hit as Pakistan's Arshad lead men's javelin final by big margin

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's gold medal chances hit as Pakistan's Arshad lead men's javelin final by big margin

DNA TV Show: Will India give shelter to Bangladeshi Hindus?

DNA TV Show: Will India give shelter to Bangladeshi Hindus?

First salaries of 9 Bollywood superstars

First salaries of 9 Bollywood superstars

8 animals that don't drink water

8 animals that don't drink water

This state in India doesn't have railway line

This state in India doesn't have railway line

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

HomeSports

Sports

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra wins silver in javelin final, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem takes gold with record throw

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem threw 92.97m for Gold and Olympic record.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 01:28 AM IST

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra wins silver in javelin final, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem takes gold with record throw
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra narrowly missed making history as the first athlete from India to win two Olympic gold medals in individual sports. Despite his best efforts, he secured a silver medal in the men's javelin final at the Paris Olympics. The unexpected victory came from Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who set a new Olympic record with a remarkable 92.97m throw.

Chopra's impressive performance earned him an Olympic silver medal, adding to his already illustrious collection of achievements. His best throw of 89.45m, achieved on his second attempt, marked a personal best at the Olympic Games, surpassing his previous record of 89.34m set during the qualification round.

Neeraj Chopra made history as the first Indian to claim an Olympic gold medal in a track and field event when he triumphed in the men's javelin event in Tokyo with a throw of 87.58m.

The men's final in Paris featured a highly competitive field of Olympic medalists, with five athletes surpassing Chopra's gold-medal mark from Tokyo. The atmosphere at Stade de France was electrifying as the athletes pushed themselves to their limits.

Arshad Nadeem's victory not only secured Pakistan's first-ever gold medal in an individual event at the Olympics but also showcased the incredible talent and determination of the athletes competing on the world stage. Despite a valiant effort, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch finished fourth in the competition.

Also read| Meet Arshad Nadeem, Pakistani javelin thrower who stunned everyone including Neeraj Chopra with new Olympic record

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This company becomes fastest carmaker in India to achieve 1 million sales, not Suzuki, Tata, it is...

This company becomes fastest carmaker in India to achieve 1 million sales, not Suzuki, Tata, it is...

Mukesh Ambani says his Rs 2004000 crore company is ready for...

Mukesh Ambani says his Rs 2004000 crore company is ready for...

More than 50% employees of Mukesh Ambani's under 30 but women make up just...

More than 50% employees of Mukesh Ambani's under 30 but women make up just...

Seven superfoods to include in your diet for radiant skin; check out details

Seven superfoods to include in your diet for radiant skin; check out details

Meet Yahya Sinwar, new leader of Hamas and key plotter of...

Meet Yahya Sinwar, new leader of Hamas and key plotter of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement