Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra wins silver in javelin final, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem takes gold with record throw

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem threw 92.97m for Gold and Olympic record.

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra narrowly missed making history as the first athlete from India to win two Olympic gold medals in individual sports. Despite his best efforts, he secured a silver medal in the men's javelin final at the Paris Olympics. The unexpected victory came from Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who set a new Olympic record with a remarkable 92.97m throw.

Chopra's impressive performance earned him an Olympic silver medal, adding to his already illustrious collection of achievements. His best throw of 89.45m, achieved on his second attempt, marked a personal best at the Olympic Games, surpassing his previous record of 89.34m set during the qualification round.

Neeraj Chopra made history as the first Indian to claim an Olympic gold medal in a track and field event when he triumphed in the men's javelin event in Tokyo with a throw of 87.58m.

The men's final in Paris featured a highly competitive field of Olympic medalists, with five athletes surpassing Chopra's gold-medal mark from Tokyo. The atmosphere at Stade de France was electrifying as the athletes pushed themselves to their limits.

Arshad Nadeem's victory not only secured Pakistan's first-ever gold medal in an individual event at the Olympics but also showcased the incredible talent and determination of the athletes competing on the world stage. Despite a valiant effort, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch finished fourth in the competition.

