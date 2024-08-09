Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's gold medal chances hit as Pakistan's Arshad lead men's javelin final by big margin

Nadeem of Pakistan has set a new Olympics record with an impressive throw of 92.97m, securing the lead in the event.

Neeraj Chopra, India's celebrated athlete, is currently in second place with a remarkable season-best throw of 89.45m in the javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics 2024. Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan has set a new Olympics record with an impressive throw of 92.97m, securing the lead in the event. Neeraj is determined to showcase his exceptional talent once again on the grandest stage of all - the Olympics.

Having previously clinched the gold at the Tokyo Summer Games three years ago, Neeraj demonstrated his prowess by achieving a massive throw of 89.34 meters in Group B of the men's javelin throw qualification round at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, securing his spot in the finals. Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, who surpassed the 90m mark at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, also advanced to the javelin throw final with his season-best throw of 86.59m.