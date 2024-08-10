Twitter
Here are all the essential details you need to know about the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 07:44 PM IST

Paris Olympics closing ceremony: Date, time, venue, performers and how to watch online in India
Paris Olympics
As the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 33rd installment of the world's premier multi-sport event, draws to a close, anticipation is building for the grand finale on August 11th. Following 17 days of intense competition, the Games will culminate with a spectacular closing ceremony in the heart of the French capital. Unlike the opening ceremony, which dazzled along the banks of the Seine river, the closing ceremony will take place at a distinct venue capable of accommodating 80,000 spectators.

The organizers have successfully showcased the beauty of Paris during the Games. Beach volleyball was played in the iconic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, creating a picturesque setting for the event. However, hosting events on the polluted Seine River presented challenges that were not easily overcome.

Live Streaming Details

The closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 12th, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). The event will be held at the Stade de France athletics stadium. The ceremony is set to commence at 12:30 AM (IST) on Monday and is anticipated to last for slightly over two hours.

Indian viewers can watch the live broadcast of the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony on Sports 18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD, as well as Sports 18 2 channels on television. Additionally, Indian viewers can stream the live coverage of the event on the JioCinema app and website. 

Indian flagbearers

Team India recently announced that PR Sreejesh and shooter Manu Bhaker will have the honor of carrying the Indian flag during the Closing Ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Sreejesh played a crucial role in India's campaign, showcasing exceptional skill and making critical saves during key matches against Great Britain and Australia. His remarkable performance in the bronze medal game, where he made several incredible saves in the final moments of play, solidified his place as a standout athlete. Alongside him, Manu Bhaker, a talented shooter who secured two bronze medals in Paris, will join Sreejesh in this prestigious role.

Performers

Renowned musicians Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the iconic American band Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to grace the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024, as reported. The talented artists will be joining the event remotely from Los Angeles, treating viewers to a captivating blend of pre-recorded and live performances.

Variety has revealed that the closing ceremony will kick off with a heart-pounding stunt by the esteemed actor Tom Cruise, followed by electrifying musical sets by Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, all broadcasted live from the vibrant city of Los Angeles.

The legendary Mission Impossible star is said to showcase a series of daring motorcycle stunts, leading into a pre-recorded segment featuring a parachute landing near the iconic Hollywood sign in LA. The musical extravaganza from Los Angeles will then take center stage.

TMZ has reported that the filming for this spectacular sequence took place earlier in March, building anticipation for what promises to be a memorable and star-studded closing ceremony.

