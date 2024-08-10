Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amid trolling, Naga Chaitanya's first post after engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh rejects government job, reveals reason

India to play pink-ball warm-up game before day-night Test in Adelaide against Australia

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Aman Sehrawat after Olympic bronze win, says 'your life is an inspiration'

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid trolling, Naga Chaitanya's first post after engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

Amid trolling, Naga Chaitanya's first post after engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh rejects government job, reveals reason

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh rejects government job, reveals reason

India to play pink-ball warm-up game before day-night Test in Adelaide against Australia

India to play pink-ball warm-up game before day-night Test in Adelaide against Australia

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

5 best cars for long road trips in India

5 best cars for long road trips in India

Most haunted island in the world 

Most haunted island in the world 

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Amid trolling, Naga Chaitanya's first post after engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

Amid trolling, Naga Chaitanya's first post after engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

HomeSports

Sports

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh rejects government job, reveals reason

Sarabjot teamed up with Manu Bhaker to make history by clinching a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in Paris.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 11:38 PM IST

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh rejects government job, reveals reason
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Indian shooter Sarabjot Singh achieved redemption by securing a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. After narrowly missing out on a spot in the final of the men's 10m pistol event, Sarabjot teamed up with Manu Bhaker to make history by clinching a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in Paris.

Their victory came after defeating the South Korean pair of Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho with a score of 16-10 at the National Shooting Center in Chateauroux, marking India's first-ever Olympic medal in a shooting team event.

Despite this remarkable accomplishment, Sarabjot remains unsatisfied with his performance at the Paris Olympics and has expressed his determination to achieve even greater success in the next Olympics.

"I am yet to achieve my main goal. Hopefully I will complete my main goal in 2028. I used to write in my personal diary that I will give my personal best in Paris. However, I am yet to give my personal best. I want to shoot for gold in 2028," Sarabjot had told India Today after winning bronze in Paris.

The 22-year-old from Ambala received a hero's welcome upon his return home after a successful competition in Paris. Sarabjot Singh, accompanied by his coach Abhishek Rana, was greeted by his family, relatives, and villagers with great enthusiasm and the sound of dhol beats.

Sarabjot Singh possesses a strong drive and determination to excel in the sport of shooting, with his goals set clearly in sight. Despite being offered the prestigious position of Deputy Director in the Sports Department by the Haryana government following his Olympic success in Paris, he made the decision to decline the job offer in order to fully dedicate himself to his shooting career.

"The job is good, but I will not take it right now. I want to focus on my shooting first," Sarabjot told reporters.

The shooter from Dheen village in Ambala acknowledged the pressure from his family to secure a stable job but emphasized his unwavering dedication to his sport.

"My family has also been asking me to get a decent job, but I want to pursue shooting. I don’t want to go against the decisions that I have made, so I cannot take a job right now," he said.

Also read| PM Narendra Modi speaks to Aman Sehrawat after Olympic bronze win, says 'your life is an inspiration'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Hockey India names PR Sreejesh as new head coach of junior men’s team

Hockey India names PR Sreejesh as new head coach of junior men’s team

'If you help our enemy...': Khaleda Zia's party on India hosting Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina

'If you help our enemy...': Khaleda Zia's party on India hosting Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new plan includes 12 OTT platforms free, price of the plan is just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new plan includes 12 OTT platforms free, price of the plan is just Rs…

'You may be celebrity, but...': VP Dhankhar tells Jaya Bachchan

'You may be celebrity, but...': VP Dhankhar tells Jaya Bachchan

Vikas Divyakirti vs Avadh Ojha: Who among these UPSC educator is more educated?

Vikas Divyakirti vs Avadh Ojha: Who among these UPSC educator is more educated?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

Most expensive car number plates in India

Most expensive car number plates in India

In pics: 6 birds that can't fly but have wings

In pics: 6 birds that can't fly but have wings

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement