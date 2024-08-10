Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh rejects government job, reveals reason

Sarabjot teamed up with Manu Bhaker to make history by clinching a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in Paris.

Indian shooter Sarabjot Singh achieved redemption by securing a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. After narrowly missing out on a spot in the final of the men's 10m pistol event, Sarabjot teamed up with Manu Bhaker to make history by clinching a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in Paris.

Their victory came after defeating the South Korean pair of Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho with a score of 16-10 at the National Shooting Center in Chateauroux, marking India's first-ever Olympic medal in a shooting team event.

Despite this remarkable accomplishment, Sarabjot remains unsatisfied with his performance at the Paris Olympics and has expressed his determination to achieve even greater success in the next Olympics.

"I am yet to achieve my main goal. Hopefully I will complete my main goal in 2028. I used to write in my personal diary that I will give my personal best in Paris. However, I am yet to give my personal best. I want to shoot for gold in 2028," Sarabjot had told India Today after winning bronze in Paris.

The 22-year-old from Ambala received a hero's welcome upon his return home after a successful competition in Paris. Sarabjot Singh, accompanied by his coach Abhishek Rana, was greeted by his family, relatives, and villagers with great enthusiasm and the sound of dhol beats.

Sarabjot Singh possesses a strong drive and determination to excel in the sport of shooting, with his goals set clearly in sight. Despite being offered the prestigious position of Deputy Director in the Sports Department by the Haryana government following his Olympic success in Paris, he made the decision to decline the job offer in order to fully dedicate himself to his shooting career.

"The job is good, but I will not take it right now. I want to focus on my shooting first," Sarabjot told reporters.

The shooter from Dheen village in Ambala acknowledged the pressure from his family to secure a stable job but emphasized his unwavering dedication to his sport.

"My family has also been asking me to get a decent job, but I want to pursue shooting. I don’t want to go against the decisions that I have made, so I cannot take a job right now," he said.

