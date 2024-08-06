Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat enters semi-final, when and where to watch live streaming

She stunned Olympic champion Yui Susaki and then beat Ukraine's Oksana Livach to reach the semis.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat entered her maiden Olympic semifinals in the 50kg category, beating Ukraine's Oksana Livach in the last-eight stage on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Vinesh defeated Livach 7-5 in a hard-fought bout to get closer to an elusive Olympic medal in her third attempt. Phogat stunned Olympic champion Yui Susaki and then beat Ukraine's Oksana Livach to reach the semis.

When and where to watch Vinesh Phogat's semi-final match?

She will now fight in the semi-final match against Cuba's Yusnelis Lopez from 10:15 pm IST tonight (August 6). The event will be broadcast on Sports18 channels and can be streamed on JioCinema app and website. Moreover, Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2 will present the games in Hindi.

After upsetting #Tokyo2020 gold , @Phogat_Vinesh ext outclasses Oksana Livach 7-5 in the quarter-finals to advance to the semis of the #Paris2024Olympics.



With this win, Vinesh is now just one win away… pic.twitter.com/XFYvpvjGe0 August 6, 2024

In her two previous Olympic appearances, Vinesh had failed to win a medal. She missed training in most of the 2023 season due to a protest against then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Vinesh was a prominent face of the protest, during which she spent nights on the Jantar Mantar roads.

(With inputs from PTI)