Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Antim Panghal faces deportation due to...

Indian wrestler Antim Panghal and her team will be deported from Paris after her sister tried to enter Olympic Games Village.

Indian wrestler Antim Panghal and her team faced deportation from Paris after her sister Nisha misused the wrestler's access to enter the Games Village during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Nisha's unauthoriesd entry led to her detainment by the police, though she was later released after questioning.

Following the incident, the authorities decided to send back Antim's entire team and cancelled her accreditation due to the incident. This comes after Antim's previous loss to Turkey's Yetgil Zeynep in the women's 53 kg category, marking a disappointing 0-10 defeat for the Indian wrestler.

"The Indian Olympic Association has decided to fly wrestler Antim and her support staff back after a disciplinary breach was brought to IOA's notice by the French authorities," the IOA said in a statement.

Antim Panghal requested her sister to collect her belongings from the Games Village. However, her sister was caught by a security officer while leaving the Village.

She was taken to a police station to give her statement. The 19-year-old junior world champion, Antim, was also summoned by the police to give her statement regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, Antim's support staff, comprising including Bhagat Singh and Vikas, were involved in a police matter. Allegedly, they engaged in a dispute with a cab driver after taking a cab from the Village to their hotel. Upon arrival at the hotel, they reportedly refused to pay the cab driver and behaved inappropriately towards him before hurrying into the hotel premises. Following this incident, the cab driver sought assistance from the police.

The police have asked the Indian team officials arrange for their return flight to India on Thursday.