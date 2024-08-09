Paris Olympics 2024: With just 1 medal, why Pakistan ranks above India in medal tally despite more podium finishes?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vikram Bhatt opens up about never working with Alia Bhatt: 'Her father and I...'

Bihar earthquake: Tremors of 4.5 magnitude hit Kishanganj

Mukesh Ambani's family is on top, Bajaj on No 2, but Gautam Adani is not in this list because...

US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris agree for debate on...

Delhi class 9 student steals mother’s gold to buy Rs 50,000 iPhone for girlfriend’s birthday

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vikram Bhatt opens up about never working with Alia Bhatt: 'Her father and I...'

Vikram Bhatt opens up about never working with Alia Bhatt: 'Her father and I...'

Bihar earthquake: Tremors of 4.5 magnitude hit Kishanganj

Bihar earthquake: Tremors of 4.5 magnitude hit Kishanganj

Delhi class 9 student steals mother’s gold to buy Rs 50,000 iPhone for girlfriend’s birthday

Delhi class 9 student steals mother’s gold to buy Rs 50,000 iPhone for girlfriend’s birthday

8 land animals that ace underwater hunting

8 land animals that ace underwater hunting

8 most fearsome birds

8 most fearsome birds

5 amazing images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

5 amazing images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome baby boy? Viral photo has fans convinced

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome baby boy? Viral photo has fans convinced

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first post after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first post after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

Meet actor, son of bus driver, who performed kirtans at 11; later became star, now owns private jet, is worth…

Meet actor, son of bus driver, who performed kirtans at 11; later became star, now owns private jet, is worth…

HomeSports

Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: With just 1 medal, why Pakistan ranks above India in medal tally despite more podium finishes?

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem secured a gold medal in the men's javelin throw, marking the country's first Olympic medal in 32 years

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 08:22 AM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: With just 1 medal, why Pakistan ranks above India in medal tally despite more podium finishes?
Image source: X/@WorldAthletics
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a historic moment at the Paris Olympics 2024, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem secured a gold medal in the men's javelin throw, marking the country's first Olympic medal in 32 years. This victory places Pakistan ahead of India in the medal tally, despite India winning more medals overall. India's Neeraj Chopra, the defending champion, earned a silver medal, making this his second consecutive Olympic medal.

Nadeem's gold medal is the only podium finish for Pakistan in Paris till now, but it is enough to push the country above India in medal tally. The reason for Pakistan's higher ranking is due to the Olympic medal tally rules, where the number of gold medals takes precedence over the total number of medals. 

India has secured four bronze medals along with Neeraj's silver. Three of these bronze medals came from shooting events, with Manu Bhaker winning two in the women’s 10m air pistol and the mixed team 10m air pistol alongside Sarabjot Singh. Swapnil Kusale also contributed a bronze in the men’s 50m rifle in 3 positions. Additionally, the Indian hockey team clinched a bronze medal after defeating Spain.

India still has some days left in the Olympics, offering a chance to win a gold medal.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Saif Ali Khan miffed with paps, refuses to wait for photos, netizens ask 'itne naraaz kyun ho'

Watch: Saif Ali Khan miffed with paps, refuses to wait for photos, netizens ask 'itne naraaz kyun ho'

From Anant Ambani to Akash Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan: Celebs who married their childhood sweethearts

From Anant Ambani to Akash Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan: Celebs who married their childhood sweethearts

RBI MPC meeting: Will central bank change repo rate today? Here's what to expect

RBI MPC meeting: Will central bank change repo rate today? Here's what to expect

Meet Hital Meswani, close aide of Mukesh Ambani, highest paid employee of Reliance, his salary is Rs...

Meet Hital Meswani, close aide of Mukesh Ambani, highest paid employee of Reliance, his salary is Rs...

Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Why doctors advised her against losing weight for Paris Olympics

Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Why doctors advised her against losing weight for Paris Olympics

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement