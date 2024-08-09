Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: With just 1 medal, why Pakistan ranks above India in medal tally despite more podium finishes?

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem secured a gold medal in the men's javelin throw, marking the country's first Olympic medal in 32 years

Image source: X/@WorldAthletics

In a historic moment at the Paris Olympics 2024, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem secured a gold medal in the men's javelin throw, marking the country's first Olympic medal in 32 years. This victory places Pakistan ahead of India in the medal tally, despite India winning more medals overall. India's Neeraj Chopra, the defending champion, earned a silver medal, making this his second consecutive Olympic medal. Nadeem's gold medal is the only podium finish for Pakistan in Paris till now, but it is enough to push the country above India in medal tally. The reason for Pakistan's higher ranking is due to the Olympic medal tally rules, where the number of gold medals takes precedence over the total number of medals. India has secured four bronze medals along with Neeraj's silver. Three of these bronze medals came from shooting events, with Manu Bhaker winning two in the women’s 10m air pistol and the mixed team 10m air pistol alongside Sarabjot Singh. Swapnil Kusale also contributed a bronze in the men’s 50m rifle in 3 positions. Additionally, the Indian hockey team clinched a bronze medal after defeating Spain. India still has some days left in the Olympics, offering a chance to win a gold medal.

