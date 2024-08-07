Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Who is Sarah Hildebrandt, US wrestler who will face Vinesh Phogat in final?

She is an American freestyle wrestler who defeated Mongolia’s Otgonjargal Dolgorjav 5-0 by points to set up the title clash with Vinesh.

Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Olympic Games with a convincing 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez on Tuesday. She will now face USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the Olympics 2024 women's wrestling 50kg final on August 7. But who is Sarah Ann Hildebrandt? She is an American freestyle wrestler who defeated Mongolia’s Otgonjargal Dolgorjav 5-0 by points to set up the title clash with Vinesh. The 30-year-old American is a Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist in the 50kg class. She is also a four-time medalist at the World Wrestling Championships and a gold medalist at the Pan American Games. In 2013, Hildebrandt represented the United States at the Summer Universiade in Kazan, Russia without winning a medal.[1] In 2016, she competed in the 55 kg event at the World Wrestling Championships in Budapest. She won one of the bronze medals in the women's 50 kg event at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia. Therefore, Hildebrandt earned a quota place for the US for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. She qualified for the Olympics at the 2024 United States Olympic trials held in State College, Pennsylvania.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.