Paris Olympics 2024: When will Neeraj Chopra compete in Javelin Throw event? Check date, time here

After making history with his gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj is expected to repeat his success in Paris

Defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is India's top hope for a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. After making history with his gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj is expected to repeat his success in Paris.

When will Neeraj Chopra play?

Neeraj Chopra will compete in the javelin throw event on August 6. The Group A qualification round will start at 1:50 PM, and Group B will follow at 3:20 PM on the same day. If Neeraj advances from the qualification round, he will compete in the final on August 8, starting at 11:55 PM IST (Indian Time).

Neeraj made history by winning India's first-ever Olympic gold in athletics at the Tokyo Games in 2020. After his impressive performance at the Tokyo Games, Neeraj continued to shine by winning the Diamond League title in 2022 and the Asian Games gold medal in 2023. He arrives at the Paris Olympics as the reigning world champion in javelin.

Neeraj will be joined by Kishore Jena in the men’s javelin competition at the Paris Games. Jena secured a silver medal for India by finishing behind Neeraj at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

India will be watching closely as Neeraj Chopra aims for another historic performance at the Paris Olympics. With the hopes of a nation resting on his shoulders, Neeraj is ready to take on the world once again.