Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch Swapnil Kusale fight for gold in men’s rifle 50m 3P final?

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale secured a spot in the finals of the 50m rifle 3 positions event in Chateauroux by finishing in seventh place.

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale has emerged as a strong contender for a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, following his impressive qualification for the final of the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions event.

Swapnil showcased his skill and determination by finishing seventh in the qualification round with a total of 590 points. His exceptional performance secured him a spot in the top eight, earning him a chance to compete for a medal in the final round. The Pune-born shooter started strong with two scores of 99, followed by impressive scores of 98 and 99 in the prone position.

In the standing position, Swapnil continued to excel, achieving scores of 98 and 97, which solidified his position in the top eight and propelled him into the final round. Unfortunately, Swapnil's compatriot fell short, finishing in 11th place with 589 points in the qualification round of the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions event.

Swapnil Kusale made history by becoming the first Indian shooter to reach the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions final at the Olympics. Previously, the highest finish by an Indian shooter in this event was 13th place, achieved by Gagan Narang at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

As the first Indian shooter to advance to the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions final at the Summer Games, Swapnil Kusale is determined to pursue glory by aiming for his first Olympic medal.

When and where to watch

Swapnil Singh will be competing in the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions final at 1 PM IST on Thursday. His quest for the gold medal in the final will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network. For those who prefer to watch online, the event can be streamed on the Jio Cinema app or jiocinema.com.

Also read| Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for August 1, events, timings, live streaming and more