Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch Swapnil Kusale fight for gold in men’s rifle 50m 3P final?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomeSports

Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch Swapnil Kusale fight for gold in men’s rifle 50m 3P final?

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale secured a spot in the finals of the 50m rifle 3 positions event in Chateauroux by finishing in seventh place.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch Swapnil Kusale fight for gold in men’s rifle 50m 3P final?
Courtesy: X @Joydeep709
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale has emerged as a strong contender for a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, following his impressive qualification for the final of the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions event.

Swapnil showcased his skill and determination by finishing seventh in the qualification round with a total of 590 points. His exceptional performance secured him a spot in the top eight, earning him a chance to compete for a medal in the final round. The Pune-born shooter started strong with two scores of 99, followed by impressive scores of 98 and 99 in the prone position.

In the standing position, Swapnil continued to excel, achieving scores of 98 and 97, which solidified his position in the top eight and propelled him into the final round. Unfortunately, Swapnil's compatriot fell short, finishing in 11th place with 589 points in the qualification round of the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions event.

Swapnil Kusale made history by becoming the first Indian shooter to reach the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions final at the Olympics. Previously, the highest finish by an Indian shooter in this event was 13th place, achieved by Gagan Narang at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

As the first Indian shooter to advance to the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions final at the Summer Games, Swapnil Kusale is determined to pursue glory by aiming for his first Olympic medal.

When and where to watch

Swapnil Singh will be competing in the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions final at 1 PM IST on Thursday. His quest for the gold medal in the final will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network. For those who prefer to watch online, the event can be streamed on the Jio Cinema app or jiocinema.com. 

Also read| Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for August 1, events, timings, live streaming and more

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale makes 50m rifle 3P final, PV Sindhu enters women's singles pre-quarterfinals

Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale makes 50m rifle 3P final, PV Sindhu enters women's singles pre-quarterfinals

Viral video: Woman plants kiss on giant crocodile's head, leaves internet In disbelief

Viral video: Woman plants kiss on giant crocodile's head, leaves internet In disbelief

Radhika Madan on beauty standards in industry, recalls being told her jaw is 'little tedha': 'Did they expect me to...'

Radhika Madan on beauty standards in industry, recalls being told her jaw is 'little tedha': 'Did they expect me to...'

'It is not...’: Tarun Tahiliani defends Paris Olympics uniforms amid backlash

'It is not...’: Tarun Tahiliani defends Paris Olympics uniforms amid backlash

This filmmaker treated Shah Rukh Khan ‘as badly as spot boy’, made him work as assistant; earned more than him, now...

This filmmaker treated Shah Rukh Khan ‘as badly as spot boy’, made him work as assistant; earned more than him, now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement