HomeSports

Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: What's inside the mysterious box that Olympic medalists receive on the podium?

The contents of this box are a source of intrigue and curiosity.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 05:10 PM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: What's inside the mysterious box that Olympic medalists receive on the podium?
Courtesy: X @realmanubhaker
Athletes are not only awarded medals on the podium, but they also receive a mysterious gold box. The contents of this box are a source of intrigue and curiosity.

The slender, 40-centimeter box is said to contain the official poster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, as stated on the Olympics official website. This poster, meticulously crafted by renowned illustrator Ugo Gattoni, required nearly four months and 2,000 hours of dedication to design and bring to life, as revealed in a March interview on Olympics.com.

Joachim Roncin, the director of design for the 2024 Paris Olympics, shared his vision for the poster on Olympics.com, expressing his desire for it to convey a multitude of messages and be rich in symbolism.

"There are many small details, they're stories within the stories," he added.

Gattoni's design showcases a fantastical city that transforms into a magnificent stadium adorned with iconic Parisian landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, River Seine, and Arc de Triomphe. The design also incorporates symbols representing the Games, including the Olympic rings, the Agitos, and Olympic medals, as well as depictions of various sports like diving, breaking, and swimming.

In a groundbreaking move for the Summer Games, both the Olympic and Paralympic posters were collaboratively designed, as reported on the Olympics website. While each poster is impactful on its own, when combined, Gattoni's design forms a cohesive and unified image.

Furthermore, in addition to the posters, medalists will be presented with a mascot plush toy inspired by Phrygian caps, featuring the medal's color and the word "Bravo" in French, as detailed on the Olympics website.

Notably, this year's Olympic medals hold a special significance as each gold, silver, and bronze medal contains an 18-gram hexagonal piece of iron from the Eiffel Tower integrated into its design, adding a unique and memorable element to the traditional awards for winning athletes.

