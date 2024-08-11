Paris Olympics 2024: What do Olympians eat during the competition?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Meet man, whose company built India's underwater metro, funded Mughal-e-Azam film, he is...

Meet woman who was stopped by villagers from studying, she cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR...

'English but Irish'? Olympian’s surname leaves internet in stitches

'Shame on you': Shah Rukh Khan slammed for 'pushing' old man at Locarno film festival, fans defend star

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Meet man, whose company built India's underwater metro, funded Mughal-e-Azam film, he is...

Meet man, whose company built India's underwater metro, funded Mughal-e-Azam film, he is...

Meet woman who was stopped by villagers from studying, she cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR...

Meet woman who was stopped by villagers from studying, she cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR...

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

5 best cars for long road trips in India

5 best cars for long road trips in India

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फ�ोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'almost convinced' for marriage after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagement? Here's the truth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'almost convinced' for marriage after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagement? Here's the truth

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera Award, confesses he can’t pronounce name, video goes viral

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera Award, confesses he can’t pronounce name, video goes viral

HomeSports

Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: What do Olympians eat during the competition?

Olympic athletes achieve peak performance through personalized diets, balancing strict regimens with occasional treats and adjusting for travel challenges.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: What do Olympians eat during the competition?
Paris Olympics 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Achieving Olympic glory isn't just about intense training; it's also about following a carefully planned diet tailored to each athlete’s needs and sport. As the saying goes, "you are what you eat," and for Olympians, diet plays a crucial role in fueling their bodies for peak performance. While there’s no universal diet plan for all athletes, understanding their nutritional strategies can provide valuable insights for anyone looking to optimize their diet for physical excellence.

From Michael Phelps’ legendary 10,000-calorie diet during his training for the Beijing Olympics to the more moderate approaches of other athletes, the world of Olympic nutrition is diverse and fascinating. For example, according to olympics.com, fencer Lee Kiefer focuses on balance and moderation in her diet, while swimmer Maggie Mac Neil enjoys ice cream alongside her nutritious meals. Boxer Tammara Thibeault maintains a vegetarian diet, adapting it to meet her protein needs during international competitions.

Sadhna Singh, a senior nutritionist at Herenow Official, explains that Olympic athletes don’t rely on a one-size-fits-all diet plan. Instead, they work closely with registered dietitians and nutritionists to develop personalized strategies that meet their unique needs. These plans consider various factors, including:

Sport and Training Intensity: A marathon runner requires different fuel than a weightlifter.
Body Composition and Metabolism: An athlete’s body type and how they process food play a significant role.
Dietary Preferences and Restrictions: Allergies, intolerances, and cultural considerations are factored in.
Competition Schedule: Nutritional needs can shift before, during, and after competitions.

“These plans are regularly reassessed, often every few months or after major competitions, to ensure they’re still meeting the athlete’s changing demands. It’s about staying adaptable and fine-tuning as you go,” says Singh.

Macronutrients (proteins, carbohydrates, and fats) and micronutrients play vital roles in an Olympian’s diet. Singh mentions that Olympic athletes meticulously balance their macronutrients to support their training and recovery. Carbohydrates are the body’s primary fuel source, providing the energy needed for intense workouts and competitions. Athletes focus on complex carbs like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables for sustained energy release.

Protein is crucial for muscle repair and growth, and athletes prioritize lean sources like poultry, fish, beans, and lentils. Healthy fats, such as those found in avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil, provide essential fatty acids, aid in nutrient absorption, and contribute to long-lasting energy. Micronutrients, which include vitamins and minerals, are equally important for energy production, immune function, and overall health. Athletes ensure they get enough by consuming a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables and supplementing when needed.

Traveling presents unique challenges for athletes, including unfamiliar foods, limited access to healthy options, and disrupted routines due to jet lag. To overcome these hurdles, athletes often:

Plan Ahead: Pack healthy snacks and supplements.
Research Local Options: Find restaurants or markets with healthy choices.
Prioritise Hydration: Staying hydrated is crucial, especially when traveling.
Adapt and Adjust: Be flexible and make the best choices possible given the circumstances.
Singh states that while Olympians follow strict dietary regimens, they also understand the importance of flexibility and enjoying the occasional treat. A rigid diet can lead to burnout and nutrient deficiencies, impacting both performance and overall well-being. Moderation is key, and finding a balance that allows for enjoyment without compromising health and performance goals is essential.

These strategies can benefit everyone. Whether you’re traveling or faced with unexpected situations, remember to plan ahead, make smart choices, and prioritize hydration.

 

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Do not drive till...': Maruti Suzuki recalls 2555 units of Alto K10 hatchback in India due to...

'Do not drive till...': Maruti Suzuki recalls 2555 units of Alto K10 hatchback in India due to...

Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam after hardwork of four years, secured AIR...

Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam after hardwork of four years, secured AIR...

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh rejects government job, reveals reason

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh rejects government job, reveals reason

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

Meet daughter of a superstar, who made mega flop debut in 2003, fell in love with married actor, her father is...

Meet daughter of a superstar, who made mega flop debut in 2003, fell in love with married actor, her father is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement