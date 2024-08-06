Twitter
Paris Olympics 2024, India vs Germany Hockey Semi-final: India lose 2-3 to Germany, to play for bronze

Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Vinesh Phogat after historic Olympic win: She raised slogans of 'Modi teri kabr khudegi'

Paris Olympics 2024: Who is Sarah Hildebrandt, US wrestler who will face Vinesh Phogat in final?

Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate Vinesh Phogat's historic win at Olympics: 'You are the pride of our nation'

Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat storms into wrestling finals; know when, where to watch the historic match

Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat storms into wrestling finals; know when, where to watch the historic match

With that Vinesh became the first Indian woman to enter wrestling final at the Olympics. Vinesh Phogat, earlier, shocked world no. 1 and defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the Round of 16, before defeating Ukraine Oksana Livach in the quarterfinals.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 11:30 PM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat storms into wrestling finals; know when, where to watch the historic match
    Vinesh Phogat defeated Yusneylis Guzman Lopez (Cuba) 5-0 to enter Olympics 2024 women's wrestling 50kg final. With that Vinesh became the first Indian woman to enter wrestling final at the Olympics. Vinesh Phogat. earlier, shocked world no. 1 and defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the Round of 16, before defeating Ukraine Oksana Livach in the quarterfinals. On Wednesday, Vinesh will fight against USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist, or Mongolia’s Dolgorjavyn Otgonjargal, the three-time world championships medal winner for the gold.

    The finale will begin tomorrow at 9: 45 pm, while Vinesh’s match to likely begin at 11 pm. The match of Vinesh Phogat is likely to be broadcasted on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across India.

    Speaking to ANI, her father Mahavir said, "The country had great expectations from her during the 2016 and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But this time, I am very confident that Vinesh will fulfill my dream of a gold medal. She defeated a top Japanese wrestler in the first round."

    "I focused on the match against the Japanese wrestler, who did a lot of leg attacks. I had told her to fight defensively in the first round and she did that. In the next round, she showcased her talent and power," he added.

    In the QFs, Vinesh took a lead of 2-0 in the first period. However, Oksana managed to deliver a fight in the second period. But Vinesh, the World Championships medalist held off the challenge from Ukrainian and secured a semifinal berth.

    Vinesh's next opponent will be either Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, a Pan American Games champion, or Gabija Dilyte of Lithuania in the semifinals starting from 10:25 PM IST.

    The ace Indian wrestler delivered a brilliant start to her Paris Olympics campaign as she defeated the top seed and the Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the women's 50kg freestyle round of 16 match on Tuesday.

    Susaki was leading 1-0 at the end of the first period, but Vinesh made a brilliant turnaround in the second period, outdoing her Japanese opponent by miles to secure a 3-2 win to make way to QFs.

    Yui is not only the defending champion but also a three-time world champion in the 50 kg freestyle category and the current Asian level champion.

    Nisha Dahiya's Paris Olympics campaign met an unfortunate end as she succumbed to North Korea's Pak Sol Gum in the quarterfinals of the women's 68 kg competition on Monday.

    Dahiya faced a 8-10 lost to Sol Gum. At one point, she was leading by 8-2, but she faced an injury and had to take some medical timeouts. Sol Gum took a full advantage of her opponent's injury and made a comeback which was just good enough to help her win the match.

    In the round of 16, Nisha defeated Tetiana Sova by 6-4 at the Champs de Mars Arena. Nisha could just make it to the quarterfinals in her debut Olympics.

     
