Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale secures third medal for India, wins bronze in men's 50m rifle 3P

Paris Olympic Games 2024, Day 6: Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in men's 50m rifle 3P.

India secures another bronze medal as Kusale clinches third place, even after scoring a perfect 10.0. His impressive total score stands at 451.4.

Amidst fierce competition, Kusale delivered exceptional shooting, securing third place on the podium with a score of 451.4 points. Y.K. Liu of China claimed the gold with 463.6 points, while S. Kulish of Ukraine took silver with 461.3 points.

Many congratulations to Swapnil Kusale on winning India's third medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics!



Kusale's remarkable achievement not only filled India with pride but also showcased his expertise in shooting sports, reaffirming his position as a formidable contender on the global stage. It is worth noting that this marked India's 3rd medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024.