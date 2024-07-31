Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale makes 50m rifle 3P final, PV Sindhu enters women's singles pre-quarterfinals

The finals of the 50m rifle 3 positions event are scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale secured a spot in the finals of the 50m rifle 3 positions event in Chateauroux after an impressive performance, finishing seventh in the qualification round. Unfortunately, Aishwary Tomar did not advance, ending at the 11th position.

Kusale displayed exceptional skill, shooting 198 (99, 99) in the kneeling position, 197 (98, 99) in prone, and 195 (98, 97) in the standing position. His overall score of 590 (38x) was enough to secure a spot in the final round, where only the top eight shooters out of 44 competitors advanced.

The finals of the 50m rifle 3 positions event are scheduled to take place on Thursday. The competition is fierce, with China's Liu Yukun leading the pack with a total of 594 points, followed closely by Norway's Jon-Hermann Hegg with 593 points.

Other notable contenders include Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish in third place with 592 points, France's Lucas Kryzs in fourth place with 592 points and 35x, Serbia's Lazar Kovacevic in fifth place with 592 points and 33x, and Poland's Tomasz Bartnik in sixth place with 590 points and 40x.

Jiri Privratsky of the Czech Republic secured the last spot in the finals with a score of 590 (35x).

On the other hand, Indian badminton player PV Sindhu advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympic Games women's singles competition with a dominant victory over Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in Paris on Wednesday. The two-time Olympic medalist secured a straight games victory with a score of 21-5, 21-10 in her final Group M match, which lasted 33 minutes. Sindhu, aged 29, had previously defeated Fathimath Abdul Razzaq of Maldives with a score of 21-9, 21-6 in her opening match, securing the top spot in her group. The top performer from each of the 16 groups will progress to the round of 16.

