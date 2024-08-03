Paris Olympics 2024: Star Indian shooter Manu Bhaker aims to create history today, may become first Indian to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Kolkata airport runway flooded after heavy rains lash city, planes seen parked on taxiways

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

UPSC reveals how Puja Khedkar gave extra attempts, she not only changed her name but also…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR 12, married to an IPS officer, she is posted as…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Jaw-dropping images of space shared by NASA

Jaw-dropping images of space shared by NASA

9 most-awaited films releasing in August 2024

9 most-awaited films releasing in August 2024

Best bikes under Rs 3 lakh in India

Best bikes under Rs 3 lakh in India

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours, Bachchan family gets another shocking news

Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours, Bachchan family gets another shocking news

King makes Delhi groove to his new album Monopoly Moves at fiery concert

King makes Delhi groove to his new album Monopoly Moves at fiery concert

HomeSports

Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Star Indian shooter Manu Bhaker aims to create history today, may become first Indian to...

Manu Bhaker is set to compete for her third Olympic medal in the women’s 25m pistol final at Paris 2024.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 09:46 AM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: Star Indian shooter Manu Bhaker aims to create history today, may become first Indian to...
Manu Bhaker has secured two bronze medals until now
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Star Indian shooter Manu Bhaker is set to compete on Saturday, August 3, in the women's 25m pistol final at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 22-year-old athlete from Haryana has already secured two bronze medals in this year's Games. Her event is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. IST, and she enters the final as a strong favorite, having finished second in the qualification round on Friday.

If Bhaker wins a medal on Saturday, she will make history as the first Indian to win three Olympic medals. So far, only four Indians have won two Olympic medals each: Norman Pritchard, Sushil Kumar, PV Sindhu, and Bhaker herself. Pritchard won two silver medals at the 1900 Paris Olympics, while wrestler Sushil and shuttler Sindhu have one silver and one bronze each.

Bhaker earned her first bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event on July 28 and her second in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on July 30. In the 25m pistol qualification event on Friday, she showcased exceptional skill and consistency, finishing among the top three throughout the ‘precision’ and ‘rapid’ rounds. She scored a total of 590, placing second behind Hungary’s Veronika Major, who set an Olympic record with a score of 592.

During the qualification, Bhaker excelled in the ‘precision’ round with scores of 97, 98, and 99, totaling 294. In the ‘rapid’ round, she impressed even more, achieving a perfect score of 100 followed by two 98s, bringing her aggregate to 296.

However, Asian Games medallist Esha Singh struggled, finishing 18th out of 40 shooters with an aggregate of 581 (291 in precision and 290 in rapid), missing the eight-shooter final by a significant margin.

Despite winning two bronze medals, Manu Bhaker urged her fellow countrymen not to be disappointed if she doesn't secure more medals. Nevertheless, her current form suggests she has a strong chance of winning gold or silver. This remarkable performance comes after a disappointing campaign at the Tokyo Games in 2021, where a pistol malfunction hindered her Olympic aspirations.

Bhaker's resilience and skill have been evident throughout the Paris Olympics, and her upcoming performance in the 25m pistol final could solidify her status as one of India's greatest Olympians.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

13 Best Websites Offer Free Crochet Patterns

13 Best Websites Offer Free Crochet Patterns

Indian Roadmaster Elite with 1890cc engine, 12-speaker sound system launched in India, it costs Rs..

Indian Roadmaster Elite with 1890cc engine, 12-speaker sound system launched in India, it costs Rs..

Days after objecting to it, Jaya Bachchan calls herself 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in Parliament; leaves MPs in splits

Days after objecting to it, Jaya Bachchan calls herself 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in Parliament; leaves MPs in splits

Shekhar Home trailer: Desi 'Sherlock Holmes' Kay Kay Menon, 'Dr. Watson' Ranvir Shorey unravel mysterious crimes

Shekhar Home trailer: Desi 'Sherlock Holmes' Kay Kay Menon, 'Dr. Watson' Ranvir Shorey unravel mysterious crimes

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

6 reasons why Pilates for weight loss works fast

6 reasons why Pilates for weight loss works fast

Most-ordered vegetarian dishes online in India 2024

Most-ordered vegetarian dishes online in India 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement