Paris Olympics 2024: Novak Djokovic wins maiden gold medal, beats Carlos Alcaraz in men’s singles tennis final

Djokovic emerged victorious in the tiebreak, decisively defeating Alcaraz with a score of 7-3.

Novak Djokovic achieved a historic milestone by securing his first-ever Gold Medal at the Olympics after defeating Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in the final held in Paris.

This victory marks Djokovic's inaugural medal at the Paris Olympics, and he ensured that it was a Gold one. The intensity of the match was palpable as both Djokovic and Alcaraz fiercely contested each point, with neither player willing to concede an inch in the first set.

Djokovic displayed remarkable resilience by defending six break points in a single game, allowing him to edge ahead with a 5-4 lead. Despite Alcaraz's efforts to level the playing field, the set ultimately culminated in a tiebreak.

In a display of sheer dominance, Djokovic emerged victorious in the tiebreak, decisively defeating Alcaraz with a score of 7-3. This win not only secured the first set of the game for the Serbian but also set the tone for his eventual triumph in the final.

