Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Olympic men's javelin throw finals with...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

Meet Sheikh Rehana, the closest aide of Sheikh Hasina, her lifelong shadow, she is Hasina's....

Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Bangladesh Crisis: Meet 3 student leaders who led protests to oust Sheikh Hasina

What exactly happened at Sheikh Hasina's house moments before she fled Dhaka for India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

Meet Sheikh Rehana, the closest aide of Sheikh Hasina, her lifelong shadow, she is Hasina's....

Meet Sheikh Rehana, the closest aide of Sheikh Hasina, her lifelong shadow, she is Hasina's....

Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Brown superfoods that lower risk of diabetes, heart diseases

Brown superfoods that lower risk of diabetes, heart diseases

7 times Hollywood copied Bollywood

7 times Hollywood copied Bollywood

7 deadliest creatures other than snakes

7 deadliest creatures other than snakes

Beach पर Walk कर रहा था शख्स, अचानक से दिखी 8 करोड़ की चीज, कहानी चौंका देगी

Beach पर Walk कर रहा था शख्स, अचानक से दिखी 8 करोड़ की चीज, कहानी चौंका देगी

निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

Bra, बकरी और करोड़ों का ये... Bangladesh में Sheikh Hasina के जाने के बाद प्रदर्शकारियों ने PM house में ऐसे किया नंगा नाच, Video

Bra, बकरी और करोड़ों का ये... Bangladesh में Sheikh Hasina के जाने के बाद प्रदर्शकारियों ने PM house में ऐसे किया नंगा नाच, Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Bangladesh Latest News: Curfew To End, All Educational Institutions, Factories Set To Reopen

Bangladesh Latest News: Curfew To End, All Educational Institutions, Factories Set To Reopen

Bangladesh Political Crisis: PM Modi Chairs With CCS, Briefing About The Situation In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Political Crisis: PM Modi Chairs With CCS, Briefing About The Situation In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Here's How It All Went Wrong For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Here's How It All Went Wrong For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina In Bangladesh

Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...

Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...

Jennifer Lopez 'furious' at Ben Affleck for 'humiliating' her, stalls divorce proceedings

Jennifer Lopez 'furious' at Ben Affleck for 'humiliating' her, stalls divorce proceedings

Raazi, Sita Ramam actor Ashwath Bhatt assaulted by robber in Istanbul: 'He hit me on the back...'

Raazi, Sita Ramam actor Ashwath Bhatt assaulted by robber in Istanbul: 'He hit me on the back...'

HomeSports

Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Olympic men's javelin throw finals with...

Paris Olympics 2024 Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Olympic men's javelin throw finals.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 03:45 PM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Olympic men's javelin throw finals with...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra has qualified for Olympic men's javelin throw finals with the season's best effort of 89.34m in the first attempt. The 26-year-old crossed the automatic qualifying mark of 84m in his opening throw itself.

The other Indian in fray, Kishore Jena, is unlikely to make the 12-man final after managing a best throw of 80.73m. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, also qualified for the finals with a throw of 86.59m.

 

 

READ | Paris Olympics 2024: Who is Avinash Sable, first Indian to qualify for Olympic men's 3000m steeplechase final?

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Excise policy case: Delhi HC says CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI valid, there's no malice

Excise policy case: Delhi HC says CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI valid, there's no malice

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in these states for next 2 days, check details

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in these states for next 2 days, check details

'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

BSNL vs Reliance Jio: How BSNL's big move is set to affect Mukesh Ambani

BSNL vs Reliance Jio: How BSNL's big move is set to affect Mukesh Ambani

Bangladesh in a crisis: A coup, protests and a fleeing Prime Minister

Bangladesh in a crisis: A coup, protests and a fleeing Prime Minister

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement