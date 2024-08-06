Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Olympic men's javelin throw finals with...

Paris Olympics 2024 Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Olympic men's javelin throw finals.

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra has qualified for Olympic men's javelin throw finals with the season's best effort of 89.34m in the first attempt. The 26-year-old crossed the automatic qualifying mark of 84m in his opening throw itself.

The other Indian in fray, Kishore Jena, is unlikely to make the 12-man final after managing a best throw of 80.73m. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, also qualified for the finals with a throw of 86.59m.

NEERAJ CHOPRA - 89.34m



