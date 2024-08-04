Paris Olympics 2024, Men's Hockey: India beat Great Britain 4-2 in penalty shootout to reach semifinals

The Indian hockey team achieved a remarkable victory over the Great Britain hockey team, securing a spot in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics. Despite facing the challenge of playing with one man down for 42 minutes after Amit Rohidas received a red card for an incident involving a GB player, India managed to force a penalty shootout.

Following Rohidas' expulsion, India took a 1-0 lead in the game. However, Great Britain managed to score just before halftime, leveling the score at 1-1. The intense competition continued, with both teams unable to break the deadlock by the end of the regulation 60 minutes. It was India's captain, Harmanpreet Singh, who ultimately secured the victory by scoring from a penalty corner, marking his seventh goal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Indian men's hockey team secured a fantastic victory in a shoot-out thriller to book their place in the semi-final and move one step closer to Olympic glory.



Despite the match ending in a 1-1 tie at full-time, India secured their spot in the semi-finals by emerging victorious in the shoot-out with a score of 4-2.