HomeSports

Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Indian winners from every sport - Check full list

Indian athletes showed interest in competing in a total of 69 medal events across 16 sports at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 07:30 PM IST

Indian contingent at Paris Olympics
A contingent of 117 Indian athletes participated in the Paris 2024 Olympics, held from July 26 to August 11, in pursuit of medals and sporting glory. India achieved a total of six medals at the prestigious event, including one silver and five bronze.

Indian athletes showed interest in competing in a total of 69 medal events across 16 sports at the Paris 2024 Olympics. These sports included archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and tennis.

Among the returning Olympic medallists in the Indian contingent were Neeraj Chopra, badminton star PV Sindhu, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and select members of the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men’s hockey team.

India has achieved a total of 41 medals at the Olympics thus far.

Winners list

Manu Bhaker made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by securing the first medal for India. She achieved a remarkable feat by winning a bronze medal in shooting, becoming the first Indian woman to accomplish this at the Olympic Games. Furthermore, she solidified her place in the record books by becoming the first Indian athlete to claim two medals at a single edition of the Olympics. This extraordinary achievement was realized when she partnered with Sarabjot Singh to clinch a bronze medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol event.

Swapnil Kusale secured a third medal in shooting, contributing to India's record-breaking achievement in a single edition of the Olympics.

The Indian men's hockey team continued their success from Tokyo 2020 by securing the bronze medal in Paris. Additionally, Neeraj Chopra made history as the most successful individual Olympian by winning a silver medal in the javelin throw.

Furthermore, Aman Sehrawat made headlines as India's youngest Olympic medallist after clinching the bronze in wrestling.

Unfortunately, India's performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics was marked by disappointment rather than celebration. The country narrowly missed out on six potential medals, with athletes falling just short and finishing in fourth place in their events. Notable athletes such as Lakshya Sen, Mirabai Chanu, and Manu Bhaker were among those who came close to securing medals but ultimately fell short.

Adding to India's woes was Vinesh Phogat's disqualification just before a historic final, further dampening the team's spirits. Despite their best efforts, the Indian athletes faced heartbreaks and missed opportunities at the Games.

