Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker qualifies for final of 25m pistol event, can create big record on....

Manu Bhaker has already secured two bronze medals in the 10m air pistol individual and team events at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 05:25 PM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker qualifies for final of 25m pistol event, can create big record on....
File Photo
Manu Bhaker secured her spot in the final of the women's 25m pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024 by claiming second place in the qualification round with an impressive score of 590-24x. Bhaker, a talented shooter from India, will be competing for her third medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics in the women's 25m pistol final scheduled for 1 PM IST on Saturday (3 August).

Unfortunately, India's Esha Singh narrowly missed out on a spot in the final, finishing in 18th place with a score of 581-17x. Only the top eight shooters from the qualification round advanced to the final, with the cutoff score set at 585.

Manu Bhaker has already secured two bronze medals in the 10m air pistol individual and team events at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 22-year-old athlete from Haryana is now determined to upgrade her medal to a higher color in the upcoming final.

 

Leading the qualification round was Hungary's Veronika Major, who achieved an impressive score of 592-28x, just two points ahead of Bhaker. Major also set a new European qualification record in the women's 25m pistol event.

Iran's Haniyeh Rostamiyan claimed the third spot in the qualification round with a score of 588-18X. 

Also read| India's shooting coach who guided Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh to bronze in Paris gets house demolition notice

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
