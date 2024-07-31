Paris Olympics 2024: Lovlina Borgohain reaches boxing quarterfinals, one win away from medal

Norway's Sunniva Hofstad had a tough time dodging Lovlina Borgohain's powerful punches in the Round of 16 match in women's 75kg prelims at the Paris Olympics. Hofstad struggled to keep up with Lovlina's height advantage, which allowed her to land some significant hits.

Hofstad, who won the World Youth Champion title in 2022, tried to throw off Lovlina in the first round with quick punches, but Lovlina's jabs and right hook quickly earned her points. In the second round, Lovlina took a more aggressive approach, landing strong blows on Hofstad's face. Although Hofstad attempted a comeback in the third round, it was too little, too late.

The judges unanimously ruled 5-0 in favor of Lovlina, putting her one step closer to a medal. This could be her second Olympic medal, as she won a bronze in Tokyo 2020.