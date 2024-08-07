Paris Olympics 2024: List of athletes who will challenge Neeraj Chopra for Gold in Men's Javelin final

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who qualified for the finals of the Olympics with a magnificent 89.34 metre mark, will be competing against several athletes from around the world on Thursday.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who qualified for the finals of the Olympics with a magnificent 89.34 metre mark, will be competing against several athletes from around the world on Thursday. Here is a list of the athletes, India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra will compete against:

Anderson Peters:- Grenadian javelin thrower who crossed the 88-metre mark and got the throw distance of 88.63 meters. He has crossed the 89 metres mark 5 times in his career

Julian Weber:- German athlete who has a throw distance of 87.76-metre. He has crossed the 89-metre mark 2 times in his career

Arshad Nadeem:- Athlete from our neighbouring country, Pakistani javelin thrower has a throw distance of 86.59-metre. Has crossed the 89 metres mark once in his career.

Julius Yego:- He is a Kenyan track and field athlete who has the throw distance of 85.97-metre. He has crossed the 89 metres mark twice in his career.

Luiz Mauricio da Silva:- Brazilian javelin thrower who has the throw distance of 85.91-metre in the qualifications

Jakub Vadlejch:- Jakub is a Czech track and field athlete who has the throw distance of 85.63-metre. He has crossed the 89-metre mark 4 times in his career

Toni Keranen:- Toni has the throw distance of 85.27 in the qualifications round, he is from Finland

Andrian Mardare:- Moldovan Athlete who has the throw distance of 84.13 metre.

Oliver Herlander:- Oliver belongs to Finland and got the throw distance of 83.81-metre in the qualifications. Has once crossed feat of 89-metre mark under.

Keshorn Walcott:- Belonging to a Caribbean country, Trinbagonian track and field athlete has the throw distance of 83.02-metre. He has crossed the 89-metre mark thrice in his career

Lassi Etelatalo:- Another javelin thrower from Finland, he has a throw distance of 82.91 in the qualifications round.