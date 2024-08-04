Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen loses to World no 2 Viktor Axelsen in men's badminton semi-finals

Sen took an early lead in the second game, only to be overtaken by Axelsen, who ultimately won the match with a score of 14-21.

Lakshya Sen will now compete for the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics after a hard-fought match against reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles semifinals. Sen showed great determination and skill throughout the match, coming close to winning the first game but ultimately falling short with a score of 20-22. Despite this setback, Sen quickly regrouped and took an early lead in the second game, only to be overtaken by Axelsen, who ultimately won the match with a score of 14-21.

Sen has already made history by becoming the first Indian male shuttler to reach the semifinals of the Olympics. His impressive performance throughout the tournament has garnered attention and praise from fans and experts alike.

Lakshya Sen played exceptionally well today, but unfortunately for him, that wasn't enough to defeat World No.2, Viktor Axelsen. He will now compete in the Bronze medal match.



Can he go on to win a first-ever medal for India… pic.twitter.com/bjxTX69yII — India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) August 4, 2024

Axelsen, a seasoned player with an impressive track record, has achieved great success in his career, including winning the Tokyo gold and Rio bronze medals, as well as multiple world championship titles and BWF world tour victories. Sen has faced Axelsen seven times in the past, with Axelsen emerging victorious in all but one match.

Despite the outcome of the semifinals, Sen's journey at the Paris Olympics has been remarkable, and his determination and skill have solidified his status as a top contender in the world of badminton.

Also read| Paris Olympics 2024: Lovlina Borgohain loses to China's Li Qian by split decision in women's 75kg boxing QF