Paris Olympics 2024: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat upsets world No. 1 Yui Susaki to reach quarter-final

Susaki was ahead 1-0. But in the second session, Vinesh came up big, defeating the Japanese wrestler 3-2 to move on to the quarterfinals.

Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat shocked four-time world champion and reigning gold-medallist Yui Susaki of Japan on points to enter quarter-finals of the 50kg category event in the Olympic Games here on Tuesday. It was Susaki's first-ever loss in her international career which makes Vinesh's achievement even more remarkable.

Former European champion and 2018 world championship bronze-medallist Oksana Livach of Ukraine will be Vinesh's next opponent later in the day.

Trailing 0-2 after conceding penalty points for passivity, the Indian wrestler came back brilliantly in the last five seconds to take down the top seed by clinching three points to win 3-2. The 29-year-old Vinesh had spent considerable time away from the mat last year while leading a protest against former Wrestling Federation of India head Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan, after accusing him of sexual misconduct.

She had failed to win a medal in her two previous Olympic appearances. Vinesh started off on a cautious note, occasionally trying to unsettle Susaki with a push-back on the head.However, at the stroke of the first round, she conceded a point for passivity and it could have been 0-3 when she nearly lost her footing. But the Indian managed to defend herself.

When the second round started, Vinesh surprisingly didn't change her tactics and was down 0-2 after conceding a second passivity point to one of the living legends of this weight category. Just when it seemed that it was all over for her, there was a last gasp inspirational takedown by the Indian star, who also pushed Susaki out of the mat before pinning her on the back to get two points.

An ecstatic Vinesh was emotional as he sprinted towards her corner and hugged her coach Woller Akos and then let out an emotional war cry.

However, the Japanese team challenged the decision and since it was overturned, Vinesh got another point causing the final score-line to read 3-2 in her favour.

