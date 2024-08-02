Paris Olympics 2024: Indian hockey team register first Olympic win over Australia in 52 years

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh showcased his skills by scoring two goals in the 13th and 32nd minutes.

India secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Australia in their final group stage match at the Paris Olympics 2024, propelling them to second place in Pool B. This win marked the first time an Indian hockey team had defeated Australia in the Olympic Games in over five decades, with the last triumph occurring in Munich in 1972.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh showcased his skills by scoring two goals in the 13th and 32nd minutes, bringing his total goals in the Games to six and 26 for the year. Abhishek also contributed by giving India the lead in the 12th minute. Australia fought back with goals from Tom Craig in the 25th minute and Blake Govers in the 55th minute.

Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, in his final international tournament, delivered a stellar performance with crucial saves to maintain India's lead.

Looking ahead, India is set to face the third-placed team from Pool A in the quarter-finals. Depending on the outcome of the match between Germany and Great Britain, India could face either team. If Argentina defeats Belgium by two goals or more, they could surpass India in the standings, potentially leading to a different quarter-final opponent for the Indian team.

