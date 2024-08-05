Paris Olympics 2024: Indian hockey suffers big blow before semi-final due to...

The decision came in the 17th minute after the defender tried to flee the British forward in the quarter-final game. The defender was trying to swing the hockey stick across Calan’s face (the British forward) and unintentionally hit the player with his stick.

After getting a red card in the quarter-finals, Indian hockey player Amit Rohidas is set to miss the semi-finals against Germany, leaving the team scrambling to adjust their strategy. The decision came in the 17th minute after the defender tried to flee the British forward in the quarter-final game. The defender was trying to swing the hockey stick across Calan’s face (the British forward) and unintentionally hit the player with his stick. The decision came after the video referral, in which the video referee deemed the action intentional; however, the on-field referee denied it was a serious offence.



Hockey India has appealed to the International Hockey Federation about this decision. According to an official statement by the International Hockey Federation, “Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH code of conduct that occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4.” The FIH Technical Delegate will review the appeal, with a decision expected soon.



The match started with India taking the lead through a field goal by captain Harmanpreet Singh. However, Great Britain equalized with two minutes left in the first half, with Lee Morton scoring. Great Britain took 11 shots on goal beside 10 penalty corners and were only able 1 score one goal, which showed how Indian players were giving their all even after being outnumbered.



After the score was equal on both sides, the match went into a penalty shoot-out, making the final score 4-2. Quarter-finals. Playing with ten men highlighted the team's resilience, but the suspension of Amit Rohidas is a big blow to the team, as now the Indian hockey team has to play the semi-finals with a 15-man squad.