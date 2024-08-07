Paris Olympics 2024, India vs Germany Hockey Semi-final: India lose 2-3 to Germany, to play for bronze

India lost 2-3 to Germany in the semifinal of the men's hockey at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday. It was a dream chance for India to enter the final of the Olympics after 44 years but Germany played spoilsport to that.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (7th) and Sukhjeet Singh (36th) scored for India, while Gonzalo Peillat (18th), Christopher Ruhr (27th) and Marco Miltkau (54th) were the scorers for Germany. India will now take on Spain in the bronze medal match, while Germany will be up against Netherlands in the final.

