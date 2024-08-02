Twitter
Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 India schedule for August 2: Focus on shooter Manu Bhaker, India men's hockey team

Paris Olympics 2024 India Schedule: The Indian contingent has achieved three medals in shooting events at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 06:03 AM IST

Paris Olympics 2024 India schedule for August 2: Focus on shooter Manu Bhaker, India men's hockey team
Courtesy: X.com
Swapnil Kusale made history by securing India's first-ever Olympic bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, bringing India's total medal count to three at the 2024 Paris Games. This achievement adds to the bronze medals won by Manu Bhaker in the 10m air pistol for women and mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh.

India has the opportunity to increase its medal count with archers Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara competing in the mixed-team event. Manu Bhaker will also strive for a chance to make history by competing for a third medal in the 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision.

Golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar, as well as Sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan, will continue their events on day two. Indian judoka Tulika Mann will also compete.

Athletics action will kick off with Ankita Dhyani and Parul Chaudhary representing India in the Women’s 5000m heats, while Tajinder Pal Singh Toor will begin his campaign in the Men’s Shot Put qualifiers.

Shuttler Lakshya Sen will be vying for a spot in the men’s singles semi-final. The Indian men’s hockey team, already qualified for the quarter-finals, will face Australia in their final group stage match.

Paris Olympics 2024 AUG 2 India Schedule

ARCHERY - 9.30 am local / 1 pm IST
Mixed Team Round of 16 to Finals

ATHLETICS - 8.10 pm local / 11.40 IST
Men’s Shot Put Qualification

BADMINTON - 8.30 am local / 12 pm IST
Women’s and men’s doubles semifinals; men’s singles quarterfinals

BOXING - 3.30 pm local / 7 pm IST
Women’s 57 kg Round of 16, Men’s 51 kg Quarterfinals

GOLF - 9am local / 12.30 pm IST
Men’s Round 2

HOCKEY - 1.15 pm local / 4.45 pm IST
India vs Australia

ROWING - 9.30 am local / 1 pm IST
Men’s Single Sculls Finals

SHOOTING - 9 am local / 12.30 pm IST
Skeet men’s qualification, Day 1
25m Pistol Women’s Qualifiers

9.30 am local / 1 pm IST
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Final

TABLE TENNIS - 10 am local / 1.30 pm IST
Men’s & Women’s Singles semifinals

TENNIS - 12 pm & 7 pm local / 3.30 pm & 10.30 pm IST
Men’s Singles semifinals, Men’s Doubles medal matches

