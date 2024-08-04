Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for August 5, events, timings, live streaming and more

Paris Olympics 2024 India Schedule: The Indian contingent has achieved three medals in shooting events at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Unfortunately, Lakshya Sen fell short of reaching the final in the men's singles event at the Paris Olympics 2024. However, there is still hope for him to secure a medal as he prepares to face the formidable opponent, Malaysia's Lee Jia Zii, in the bronze medal match on Monday.

In another event, Avinash Sable, a renowned national record breaker, will be competing in the men's steeplechase heats. He is determined to achieve his personal best and secure a spot in the final round.

Additionally, wrestling will kick off on Monday with India's Nisha Dahiya vying for a chance to advance to the medal rounds in the women's 68kg category. Meanwhile, India's women table tennis players are set to begin their team event on the same day.

India's schedule for August 5, Monday:

12:30 PM: Shooting - Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in the skeet mixed team qualification.

1:30 PM: Table tennis - India vs Romania in the women's team round of 16 event.

The Indian team consists of Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath will look to seal their play in the quarterfinals.

3:25 PM: Athletics - Kiran Pahal in women's 400m heats.

3:45 PM: Sailing - Nethra Kumanan in women's dinghy race 9 and 10.

6 PM: Badminton - Lakshya Sen vs Lee Jia Zii of Malaysia in the men's singles bronze medal match.

6:10 PM: Sailing - Vishnu Saravanan in the men's dinghy race 9 and 10.

6:30 PM onwards: Wrestling - Nisha Dahiya in the women's 68kg freestyle pre-quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals and the semifinals are also scheduled on the same day.

10:31 PM: Athletics - Avinash Sable in men's 3000m steeplechase heats.

