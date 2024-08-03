Twitter
Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband admits extramarital affair during first marriage with child's...

Wayanad landslides: Search operation enters Day 6, death toll crosses 350, over 200 still missing

Iran vows 'revenge' after Hamas chief's killing by Israel amid Middle East crisis

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Search, rescue ops underway in flood-affected Samej village after cloudburst in Shimla

Sports

Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for August 4, events, timings, live streaming and more

Paris Olympics 2024 India Schedule: The Indian contingent has achieved three medals in shooting events at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 08:10 PM IST

Despite India missing out on a potential medal due to Manu Bhaker's disappointing 4th place finish in the 25m Air Pistol Individual final, there are still numerous opportunities for India to compete for Olympic glory as the Athletics events resume.

All eyes will be on Lakshya Sen on August 4 as he faces off against the World No.1 Viktor Axelsen in a highly-anticipated semifinal of the Men's Badminton event on Sunday.

Another athlete on the brink of Olympic success is Lovlina Borgohain, a talented boxer who will be challenging China's Li Qian in a thrilling quarterfinal match in the Women's 75kg event.

Paris Olympics 2024 AUG 3 India Schedule

12:30 PM – Shooting: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification Stage 1 (Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish)

12:30 PM – Golf: Men’s Golf Round 4 (Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar)

1:00 PM – Shooting: Women’s Skeet Qualification Day 2 (Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon)

1:30 PM – Hockey: Men’s Quarterfinal (India vs Great Britain)

1:35 PM – Athletics: Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 (Parul Chaudhary)

2:30 PM – Athletics: Men’s Long Jump Qualification (Jesswin Aldrin)

3:02 PM – Boxing: Women’s 75kg Quarterfinal (Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian)

3:30 PM – Badminton: Men’s Singles Semifinal (Lakshya Sen vs Victor Axelsen)

3:35 PM – Sailing: Men’s Dinghy Race 7 and Race 8 (Vishnu Saravanan)

6:05 PM  – Sailing: Women’s Dinghy Race 7 and Race 8 (Nethra Kumanan)

7:00 PM – Shooting: Women’s Skeet Final (if qualified)

Also read| Fan reminds Haris Rauf of Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup sixes during The Hundred 2024; pacer's reply goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
