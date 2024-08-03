Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for August 4, events, timings, live streaming and more

Paris Olympics 2024 India Schedule: The Indian contingent has achieved three medals in shooting events at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Despite India missing out on a potential medal due to Manu Bhaker's disappointing 4th place finish in the 25m Air Pistol Individual final, there are still numerous opportunities for India to compete for Olympic glory as the Athletics events resume.

All eyes will be on Lakshya Sen on August 4 as he faces off against the World No.1 Viktor Axelsen in a highly-anticipated semifinal of the Men's Badminton event on Sunday.

Another athlete on the brink of Olympic success is Lovlina Borgohain, a talented boxer who will be challenging China's Li Qian in a thrilling quarterfinal match in the Women's 75kg event.

Paris Olympics 2024 AUG 3 India Schedule

12:30 PM – Shooting: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification Stage 1 (Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish)

12:30 PM – Golf: Men’s Golf Round 4 (Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar)

1:00 PM – Shooting: Women’s Skeet Qualification Day 2 (Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon)

1:30 PM – Hockey: Men’s Quarterfinal (India vs Great Britain)

1:35 PM – Athletics: Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 (Parul Chaudhary)

2:30 PM – Athletics: Men’s Long Jump Qualification (Jesswin Aldrin)

3:02 PM – Boxing: Women’s 75kg Quarterfinal (Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian)

3:30 PM – Badminton: Men’s Singles Semifinal (Lakshya Sen vs Victor Axelsen)

3:35 PM – Sailing: Men’s Dinghy Race 7 and Race 8 (Vishnu Saravanan)

6:05 PM – Sailing: Women’s Dinghy Race 7 and Race 8 (Nethra Kumanan)

7:00 PM – Shooting: Women’s Skeet Final (if qualified)

