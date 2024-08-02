Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for August 3, events, timings, live streaming and more

Sports
Paris Olympics 2024 India Schedule: The Indian contingent has achieved three medals in shooting events at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
India is eagerly anticipating its first gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, with Manu Bhaker poised to compete in her third final, this time in the women’s 25m pistol event. Having already secured two bronze medals in the 10m air pistol events, Bhaker is determined to etch her name in history with a potential gold medal in the upcoming final scheduled to commence at 1 PM IST.
Joining Bhaker in the quest for Olympic glory are Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur, who will be competing in the women’s archery individual events. Deepika and Bhajan are prepared to deliver a memorable performance and showcase their skills on the grand stage.
In addition, Nishant Dev is set to face off against Marco Verde of Mexico in the men’s welterweight boxing quarter-finals. A victory in this crucial bout would guarantee Dev at least a bronze medal.
Paris Olympics 2024 AUG 3 India Schedule
August 3, Saturday
ARCHERY - 9.30 am local / 1 pm IST
Women’s individual Round of 16 to medal matches
ATHLETICS - 7.35 pm local / 11.05 pm IST
Men’s shot put final
BADMINTON - 8.30 am local / 1 pm IST
Women’s Singles quarterfinals
3 pm local / 6.30 pm IST
Women’s Doubles Medal matches
BOXING - 4.02 pm local / 7.32 pm IST
Men’s 71 kg quarterfinals, women’s 50 kg and 60 kg semifinals
GOLF - 9 am local / 12.30 pm IST
Men’s Round 3
SHOOTING
Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 2
Skeet Women’s Qualification – Day 1
9.30 am local / 1 pm IST
25m Pistol Women’s Final
3.30 pm local / 7 pm IST
Skeet Men’s Final
TABLE TENNIS - 1.30 pm local / 5 pm IST
Women’s Singles medal matches
TENNIS
Men’s Singles medal matches
