Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for August 3, events, timings, live streaming and more

Paris Olympics 2024 India Schedule: The Indian contingent has achieved three medals in shooting events at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

India is eagerly anticipating its first gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, with Manu Bhaker poised to compete in her third final, this time in the women’s 25m pistol event. Having already secured two bronze medals in the 10m air pistol events, Bhaker is determined to etch her name in history with a potential gold medal in the upcoming final scheduled to commence at 1 PM IST.

Joining Bhaker in the quest for Olympic glory are Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur, who will be competing in the women’s archery individual events. Deepika and Bhajan are prepared to deliver a memorable performance and showcase their skills on the grand stage.

In addition, Nishant Dev is set to face off against Marco Verde of Mexico in the men’s welterweight boxing quarter-finals. A victory in this crucial bout would guarantee Dev at least a bronze medal.

Paris Olympics 2024 AUG 3 India Schedule

August 3, Saturday

ARCHERY - 9.30 am local / 1 pm IST

Women’s individual Round of 16 to medal matches

ATHLETICS - 7.35 pm local / 11.05 pm IST

Men’s shot put final

BADMINTON - 8.30 am local / 1 pm IST

Women’s Singles quarterfinals

3 pm local / 6.30 pm IST

Women’s Doubles Medal matches

BOXING - 4.02 pm local / 7.32 pm IST

Men’s 71 kg quarterfinals, women’s 50 kg and 60 kg semifinals

GOLF - 9 am local / 12.30 pm IST

Men’s Round 3

SHOOTING

Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 2

Skeet Women’s Qualification – Day 1

9.30 am local / 1 pm IST

25m Pistol Women’s Final

3.30 pm local / 7 pm IST

Skeet Men’s Final

TABLE TENNIS - 1.30 pm local / 5 pm IST

Women’s Singles medal matches

TENNIS

Men’s Singles medal matches

