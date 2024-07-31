Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for August 1, events, timings, live streaming and more

Paris Olympics 2024 India Schedule: The Indian contingent has achieved two medals in shooting events at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On the sixth day of the Paris Olympics 2024, Indian athletes will be showcasing their talents in a variety of sports, including hockey, golf, and shooting, among others. India has already secured two medals at the 2024 Games, with Manu Bhaker emerging as a standout performer by clinching bronze in both the 10-meter air pistol women's event and the mixed team shooting event alongside Sarabjot Singh.

Day 6 promises to be an exciting one, with all eyes on Swapnil Kusale as he competes in the men's 50m rifle three positions medal round. Kusale will be aiming for a podium finish to help India secure an unprecedented third shooting medal at the Paris Olympics.

In addition, the men's hockey team will be facing off against the defending Olympic champions, Belgium, in their fourth Pool B match. Meanwhile, women paddlers Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra will be vying for a spot in the quarter-finals, presenting a thrilling opportunity for them to advance in the competition.

Paris Olympics 2024 AUG 1 India Schedule

ARCHERY - 9.30 am local / 1 pm IST

Men’s and women’s elimination rounds

ATHLETICS - 7.30 am local / 11 am IST

Men’s 20km Race Walk

9.20 am local / 12.50 pm IST

Women’s 20km Race Walk

BADMINTON - 8.30 am local / 12 pm IST

Men’s & Women’s singles Round of 16, Men’s & Women’s Doubles QF

BOXING - 11 am local / 2.30 pm IST

Women’s 50kg Round of 16, 54kg Quarterfinals

GOLF - 9 am local / 12.30 pm IST

Men’s Round 1

HOCKEY - 10 am local / 1.30 pm IST

India vs Belgium

JUDO - 10 am local / 1.30 pm IST

Women’s 78+ kg Round of 32 to Finals

ROWING - 9.50 am local / 1.20 pm IST

Men’s Single Sculls semifinals A/B

SAILING

Men’s & Women’s Dinghy Race

SHOOTING - 9.30 am local / 1 pm IST

50m Rifle 3 Position Men’s Final

12 pm local / 3.30 pm IST

50m Rifle 3 Position Women’s Qualification

TABLE TENNIS - 10 am local / 1.30 pm IST

Men’s & Women’s Singles quarterfinals

TENNIS - 12 pm local / 3.30 pm IST

Men’s Singles quarterfinals

