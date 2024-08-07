Twitter
DNA TV Show: Did Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman plot to overthrow Sheikh Hasina with Pakistan's ISI?

A CIA-Backed Coup? Nobel Laureate Yunus At Helm in Bangladesh

Vinesh Phogat finally breaks silence over her Paris Olympics disqualification

This Bollywood actress is favourite to play Parveen Babi in her biopic; called national crush, has no flop in 6 years

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 8; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Sports

Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 8; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

India at Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra to Men's Hockey team - check India's schedule, live match timings on August 8.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 10:29 PM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 8; check events, timings, live streaming details and more
File Photo
The reigning Olympic javelin champion, Neeraj Chopra, is poised to defend his title at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the men's final on Thursday. Alongside him, the men's hockey team is aiming to replicate their Tokyo 2020 bronze medal performance as they face Spain for a spot on the podium.

Despite the setbacks faced by Vinesh Phogat, Antim Panghal, and Nisha, Aman Sehrawat (men's freestyle 57kg) and Anshu Malik (women's 57kg) are determined to bring success to Indian wrestling as they kick off their campaigns.

On August 8, Jyothi Yarraji will have one final opportunity to qualify for the women's 100m hurdles semi-finals, while women golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar continue their pursuit of medals in Round 2.

India's schedule for August 8, Thursday:

12:30 PM: Golf - Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 2.

2:05 PM: Athletics - Jyothi Yarraji in the women's 100m hurdles repechage round.

2:30 PM: Wrestling - Aman Sehrawat vs Vladimir Egorov of North Macedonia in the men's 57kg round of 16 bout.

2:30 PM: Wrestling - Anshu Malik vs Helen Maroulis of the USA in the women's 57kg round of 16 bout.

5:30 PM: Hockey - India vs Spain in the men's hockey bronze medal match.

11:55 PM: Athletics - Neeraj Chopra in the men's javelin throw final.

Live Streaming Details

The live telecast of the August 8 matches of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will be broadcasted by Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colours networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD. Additionally, the matches scheduled for August 8 will be available for live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Also read| IND vs SL: Spinners guide Sri Lanka to first ODI series win against India after 27 years

