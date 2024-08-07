Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 7; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Sports
World records and 21 gold medals are at stake on August 7 at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
World records are expected to tumble at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday, August 7th, as 21 gold medals are up for grabs. One of the most anticipated events is the track cycling competition. The men's team pursuit world record has been broken at each of the last six Olympic Games, and this year, defending champions Italy are strong contenders along with Great Britain and the current world champions, Denmark. Both the men's and women's team pursuit finals are scheduled for Wednesday evening. In the women's event, Great Britain and New Zealand are expected to battle for gold, just as they did in the women's team sprint on Monday, where Team GB emerged victorious.
Vinesh Phogat advances to Final, set to face Sarah Hildebrandt for Gold
Vinesh Phogat overcame significant challenges to secure a spot in the final of the women’s 50kg wrestling event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. On Tuesday, she reached the final and will now compete for the gold medal against Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist.
Mirosław aims for another record in Sport Climbing
Another exciting event to watch is the women's Speed final in sport climbing, featuring Aleksandra Mirosław. Mirosław is known for her incredible speed, having scaled the wall in just 6.06 seconds during qualifying on Monday to break her own world record. Viewers are advised not to blink, as she could potentially break her record again in the final today in the afternoon.
Thrilling athletics events at Stade de France
In athletics at the Stade de France, the men's 400m final and the women's pole vault final are among the gold medal events. The men's 400m final could see a showdown between USA’s Quincy Hall and Team GB’s Matthew Hudson-Smith. Meanwhile, Nina Kennedy will be aiming to add an Olympic gold to her 2023 world title in the women’s pole vault final.
Full schedule of medal events
Here is the full schedule of medal events for Wednesday, August 7th (all times in Central European Summer Time, UTC+2):
Artistic Swimming
19:30–21:00: Team acrobatic routine
Athletics (Track and Field)
07:30–10:50: Mixed marathon race walk relay
19:00: Women’s pole vault final
20:25: Men’s discus throw final
21:20: Men’s 400m final
21:40: Men’s 3000m steeplechase final
Boxing
21:30–22:01: Women’s 57kg semi-finals (losing semi-finalists win bronze)
22:02–22:33: Men’s +92kg semi-finals
22:34–22:50: Men’s 63.5kg final
22:51–23:06: Men’s 80kg final
Cycling (Track)
18:25–18:41: Men’s team pursuit finals
19:19–19:37: Women’s team pursuit finals
Sailing
14:40–15:00: Mixed multihull medal race
15:40–16:07: Mixed two-person dinghy medal race
Skateboarding
17:30–18:30: Men’s park final
Sport Climbing
12:55–13:00: Women’s speed finals
Taekwondo
20:19–21:33: Women’s -49kg medal contests
20:35–21:52: Men’s -58kg medal contests
Weightlifting
15:00–17:08: Men’s 61kg
19:30–21:38: Women’s 49kg
Wrestling
19:30–20:05: Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg medal finals
20:05–20:40: Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg medal finals
20:50–21:25: Women’s freestyle 50kg final
Watch every moment live
To watch all the action live, tune in to the Official Olympic Media Rights Holders' broadcasts.
