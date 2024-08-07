Twitter
Diver swims alongside majestic blue whale in viral video, internet loves it

Hajj Policy 2025: India's Haj committee gets 70% quota, companion must for those above…

When Kareena Kapoor talked about Saif Ali Khan's first marriage with Amrita Singh: 'It was just a...'

Bangladesh crisis live updates: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead interim government

Tata Curvv EV to be launched in India today; check details here

HomeSports

Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 7; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

World records and 21 gold medals are at stake on August 7 at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Latest News

Pravrajya Surucuhi

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 05:38 AM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 7; check events, timings, live streaming details and more
Image source: X
World records are expected to tumble at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday, August 7th, as 21 gold medals are up for grabs. One of the most anticipated events is the track cycling competition. The men's team pursuit world record has been broken at each of the last six Olympic Games, and this year, defending champions Italy are strong contenders along with Great Britain and the current world champions, Denmark. Both the men's and women's team pursuit finals are scheduled for Wednesday evening. In the women's event, Great Britain and New Zealand are expected to battle for gold, just as they did in the women's team sprint on Monday, where Team GB emerged victorious.

Vinesh Phogat advances to Final, set to face Sarah Hildebrandt for Gold

Vinesh Phogat overcame significant challenges to secure a spot in the final of the women’s 50kg wrestling event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. On Tuesday, she reached the final and will now compete for the gold medal against Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist.

Mirosław aims for another record in Sport Climbing

Another exciting event to watch is the women's Speed final in sport climbing, featuring Aleksandra Mirosław. Mirosław is known for her incredible speed, having scaled the wall in just 6.06 seconds during qualifying on Monday to break her own world record. Viewers are advised not to blink, as she could potentially break her record again in the final today in the afternoon.

Thrilling athletics events at Stade de France

In athletics at the Stade de France, the men's 400m final and the women's pole vault final are among the gold medal events. The men's 400m final could see a showdown between USA’s Quincy Hall and Team GB’s Matthew Hudson-Smith. Meanwhile, Nina Kennedy will be aiming to add an Olympic gold to her 2023 world title in the women’s pole vault final.

Full schedule of medal events

Here is the full schedule of medal events for Wednesday, August 7th (all times in Central European Summer Time, UTC+2):

Artistic Swimming

19:30–21:00: Team acrobatic routine

Athletics (Track and Field)

07:30–10:50: Mixed marathon race walk relay
19:00: Women’s pole vault final
20:25: Men’s discus throw final
21:20: Men’s 400m final
21:40: Men’s 3000m steeplechase final

Boxing

21:30–22:01: Women’s 57kg semi-finals (losing semi-finalists win bronze)
22:02–22:33: Men’s +92kg semi-finals
22:34–22:50: Men’s 63.5kg final
22:51–23:06: Men’s 80kg final

Cycling (Track)

18:25–18:41: Men’s team pursuit finals
19:19–19:37: Women’s team pursuit finals

Sailing

14:40–15:00: Mixed multihull medal race
15:40–16:07: Mixed two-person dinghy medal race

Skateboarding

17:30–18:30: Men’s park final

Sport Climbing

12:55–13:00: Women’s speed finals

Taekwondo

20:19–21:33: Women’s -49kg medal contests
20:35–21:52: Men’s -58kg medal contests

Weightlifting

15:00–17:08: Men’s 61kg
19:30–21:38: Women’s 49kg

Wrestling

19:30–20:05: Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg medal finals
20:05–20:40: Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg medal finals
20:50–21:25: Women’s freestyle 50kg final

Watch every moment live

To watch all the action live, tune in to the Official Olympic Media Rights Holders' broadcasts.

 

