Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 7; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

World records and 21 gold medals are at stake on August 7 at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

World records are expected to tumble at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday, August 7th, as 21 gold medals are up for grabs. One of the most anticipated events is the track cycling competition. The men's team pursuit world record has been broken at each of the last six Olympic Games, and this year, defending champions Italy are strong contenders along with Great Britain and the current world champions, Denmark. Both the men's and women's team pursuit finals are scheduled for Wednesday evening. In the women's event, Great Britain and New Zealand are expected to battle for gold, just as they did in the women's team sprint on Monday, where Team GB emerged victorious.

Vinesh Phogat advances to Final, set to face Sarah Hildebrandt for Gold

Vinesh Phogat overcame significant challenges to secure a spot in the final of the women’s 50kg wrestling event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. On Tuesday, she reached the final and will now compete for the gold medal against Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist.

Mirosław aims for another record in Sport Climbing

Another exciting event to watch is the women's Speed final in sport climbing, featuring Aleksandra Mirosław. Mirosław is known for her incredible speed, having scaled the wall in just 6.06 seconds during qualifying on Monday to break her own world record. Viewers are advised not to blink, as she could potentially break her record again in the final today in the afternoon.

Thrilling athletics events at Stade de France

In athletics at the Stade de France, the men's 400m final and the women's pole vault final are among the gold medal events. The men's 400m final could see a showdown between USA’s Quincy Hall and Team GB’s Matthew Hudson-Smith. Meanwhile, Nina Kennedy will be aiming to add an Olympic gold to her 2023 world title in the women’s pole vault final.

Full schedule of medal events

Here is the full schedule of medal events for Wednesday, August 7th (all times in Central European Summer Time, UTC+2):

Artistic Swimming

19:30–21:00: Team acrobatic routine

Athletics (Track and Field)

07:30–10:50: Mixed marathon race walk relay

19:00: Women’s pole vault final

20:25: Men’s discus throw final

21:20: Men’s 400m final

21:40: Men’s 3000m steeplechase final

Boxing

21:30–22:01: Women’s 57kg semi-finals (losing semi-finalists win bronze)

22:02–22:33: Men’s +92kg semi-finals

22:34–22:50: Men’s 63.5kg final

22:51–23:06: Men’s 80kg final

Cycling (Track)

18:25–18:41: Men’s team pursuit finals

19:19–19:37: Women’s team pursuit finals

Sailing

14:40–15:00: Mixed multihull medal race

15:40–16:07: Mixed two-person dinghy medal race

Skateboarding

17:30–18:30: Men’s park final

Sport Climbing

12:55–13:00: Women’s speed finals

Taekwondo

20:19–21:33: Women’s -49kg medal contests

20:35–21:52: Men’s -58kg medal contests

Weightlifting

15:00–17:08: Men’s 61kg

19:30–21:38: Women’s 49kg

Wrestling

19:30–20:05: Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg medal finals

20:05–20:40: Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg medal finals

20:50–21:25: Women’s freestyle 50kg final

Watch every moment live

To watch all the action live, tune in to the Official Olympic Media Rights Holders' broadcasts.

