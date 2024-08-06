Twitter
Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 6; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

The India men’s hockey team is set to face Germany in the semifinal, while defending champion Neeraj Chopra will finally be in action in the qualification round of the javelin throw event today.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 6; check events, timings, live streaming details and more
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The stage is set as Indian athletes will be in action across multiple sporting events such as table tennis, wrestling, javelin throw, and hockey today (August 6).

Moreover, the India men’s hockey team is set to face Germany in the semifinal, while defending champion Neeraj Chopra will finally be in action in the qualification round of the javelin throw event today.

India's full schedule at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 today

Table tennis

Men's Team (Pre-quarterfinal): India (Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar) vs China -- 1:30 pm

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Kishore Jena -- 1:50 pm

Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Neeraj Chopra -- 3:20 pm

Women's 400m (Repechage): Kiran Pahal -- 2:50 pm
    
Wrestling    

Vinesh Phogat (50kg) vs Japan's Yui Susaki in pre-quarters at 2:30pm.

Hockey

Men's semi-final: India vs Germany -- 10:30 pm.

Live streaming details

The Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast live on Sports18 Network TV channels in India. Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD are broadcasting the Paris Olympics in English, with Tamil and Telugu options also available. Whereas, Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2 will also broadcast the games in Hindi. 
 
You can watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 on the JioCinema app and website.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
