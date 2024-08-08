Twitter
Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 9; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Aman Sehrawat will be aiming to contribute to India's medal count when he competes in the bronze match on August 9th.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 11:11 PM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 9; check events, timings, live streaming details and more
Paris Olympics 2024
The Indian men's and women's 4x400m relay teams are poised to compete for a spot in the final of the 2024 Paris Olympics as they prepare to race at the prestigious Stade de France on Friday.

Having already secured qualification for the Paris Games at the World Athletics Relays event in May, both teams are in a strong position to advance to the final, building on their impressive performances at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.

In the realm of athletics, the men's 4x400 relay team is focused on making a strong start and securing a spot in the semifinals.

India's schedule for August 9, Friday:

12:30 PM: Golf - Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok in the women's individual stroke play round 2.

2:10 PM: Athletics - women's 4x400m relay heats.

India's Jyothika Sri Dandi, Kiran Pahal, M Poovamma Raju and Vithya Ramraj will be in action.

2:35 PM: Athletics - men's 4x400m relay heats.

Amoj Jacob, Rajesh Ramesh, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi will look to qualify for the semifinals.

2:30 PM onwards: Anshu Malik repechage rounds in the women's 57kg freestyle (if she makes it).

Anshu's fortunes depend upon former Olympic and world champion Helen Maroulis making it to the final.

11:10 PM: Aman Sehrawat vs Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico in the men's 57kg freestyle bronze medal match (medal events).

Also read| Watch: PM Narendra Modi speaks to Indian men's hockey team, congratulates side for bronze win in Olympics

