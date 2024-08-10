Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 11; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

On Sunday, there is a possibility of seeing an Indian athlete in action if Reetika Hooda advances through the repechage rounds to compete for the bronze medal.

India has achieved six medals at the Games so far, one less than the tally in Tokyo. However, there have also been six fourth-place finishes, and Vinesh Phogat was unfortunately disqualified despite qualifying for the final.

The final day promises a great deal of excitement, culminating in the closing ceremony at the Stade de France. This event will feature a special segment where the Olympic flag will be passed from Paris to Los Angeles, the host city of the next Games.

India's schedule for August 11, Sunday:

Around 3:30 PM: Wrestling - Reetika Hooda in women's 76kg freestyle bronze medal match (if she qualifies).

Other important medal events

11:30 PM: women's marathon.

12:30 PM: Handball - Spain vs Slovenia in men's bronze medal match.

2:05 PM: Water polo - United States of America vs Hungary in the men's bronze medal match.

3 PM: Basketball - Belgium vs Australia in women's bronze medal match.

4:30 PM: Volleyball - United States of America vs Italy in women's gold medal match.

5 PM: Handball - Germany vs Denmark in men's gold medal match.

5:30 PM: Water polo - Serbia vs Croatia in men's gold medal match.

7 PM: Basketball - France vs United States of America in women's gold medal match.

12:30 AM: Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony.

Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh have been selected as India's flag-bearers for the closing ceremony.

