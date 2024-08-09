Twitter
Sports

Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 10; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Reetika Hooda will kick off her campaign in the women's 76kg wrestling event on Saturday.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 10:22 PM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 10; check events, timings, live streaming details and more
Paris Olympics 2024
Reetika Hooda is set to represent India in the women's 76kg wrestling event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, marking the final appearance of an Indian athlete at the games. Hooda aims to contribute to India's medal count and potentially become the second female wrestler to secure an Olympic medal, following in the footsteps of Sakshi Malik's success in Rio 2016.

If Hooda advances to the semi-finals on Saturday, India's presence at the Olympics will extend into the final day on Sunday, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the event.

Additionally, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be competing in the women's golf event on Saturday. Despite their efforts, India's chances of medaling in golf have diminished as both Aditi and Diksha have slipped down the rankings as of Friday.

India's schedule for August 10, Saturday:

12:30 PM: Golf - Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok in the women's individual stroke play round 4.

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar have had a rough third day (so far). Can they make up for it in a big way on the fourth (and final) day?

2:30 PM: Wrestling: Reetika Hooda in women's 76kg freestyle

The last Indian in action apart from the golfers. 

Other important medal events

11:30 AM: Athletics, men's marathon

4:30 PM: Volleyball, men's final -- France vs Poland

6:30 PM: Table Tennis, women's team gold medal match -- China vs Japan

8:30 PM: Football, women's final -- Brazil vs USA

10:30 PM: Athletics, men's high jump final

11:05 PM: Athletics, women's 100m hurdles final

11:20 PM: Athletics, men's 5000m final

11:45 PM: Athletics, women's 1500m final

12:30 AM: Athletics, men's 4x400m relay final

12:44 AM: Athletics, women's 4x400m relay final

1:00 AM: Basketball, men's final -- France vs USA

Also read| PM Narendra Modi calls Neeraj Chopra after Olympics silver, hails his grit and mother's sportsman spirit

