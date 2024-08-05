Twitter
Paris Olympics 2024: How 'Chak De India' actor is responsible for Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas' suspension?

'Lucky' coin that turns man into 'millionaire'; check details here

'Begins long road of recovery': Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt discharged from hospital

Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter quarterfinals of women's TT team event

Meet Salimullah Khan and Asif Nazrul, who will lead Bangladesh's interim government after Sheikh Hasina's resignation

Paris Olympics 2024: How 'Chak De India' actor is responsible for Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas' suspension?

Despite playing with only 10 players as Amit Rohidas was given a red card, India still emerged victorious over Great Britain 4-2 to enter their first semifinals.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 06:40 PM IST

Big setback for the Indian hockey team ahead of their maiden semi-final match against Germany as star player Amit Rohidas has been given a one-match suspension after he received a red card in India’s quarter-final match against Great Britain on Sunday.
 
Despite playing with only 10 players as Amit Rohidas was given a red card, India still emerged victorious over Great Britain 4-2 to enter their first semifinals. With this win, the Indian hockey team is consistently punching their way towards securing a potential second consecutive Olympic medal.
 
However, the suspension of Amit Rohidas who plays as a defender triggered a fair bit of uproar and controversy.
 
Rohidas was handed one-match suspension and the official order was given by the Fédération Internationale de Hockey (FIH) technical delegate, Joshua Burt. 
 
Meanwhile, fans were upset with the India hockey star’s suspension but there were some who were quick enough to notice Burt’s stunning connection with Bollywood Blockbuster ‘Chak De! India.’
 
Interestingly, Burt played the role of Australia's women's team's coach in the film which starred superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In the film, Australian team particularly Burt was portrayed in a very negative role that posed quite a few hurdles for Team India.
 
After noticing this connection, many Indian fans took to social media to slam him, with respect to the current scenario of India’s quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics, calling him a "Real-life villain."
Rohidas was given the marching orders against Britain almost 40 minutes from the final hooter after his stick unintentionally hit a rival player on Sunday.
 
The 31-year-old Rohidas was engaged in a mid-field battle with Will Calnan when he swung his stick and hit the Briton's face in an attempt to evade the forward.
 
The on-field umpire initially did not rule the challenge to be a serious offence, but the TV umpire changed the decision and recommended a red card following a video referral.
 
(With inputs from PTI)
 
