Paris Olympics 2024: Everything you need to know about 'Breaking', the new sport in Olympics this year

Thirty-two dancers will compete in breaking's Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games, with B-boys and B-girls battling for gold on August 9 and 10.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 02:21 PM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: Everything you need to know about 'Breaking', the new sport in Olympics this year
This summer, a new chapter in Olympic history will unfold as 32 talented dancers take center stage at the 2024 Paris Games, where breaking will make its highly anticipated Olympic debut. The competition will see 16 B-boys and 16 B-girls vying for gold in two electrifying events—one for men and one for women.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Place de la Concorde in Paris, the women's competition kicks off on August 9, followed by the men's event on August 10. The breakers will showcase a thrilling mix of power moves, including iconic techniques like windmills, the 6-step, and freezes, as they battle through round-robin stages, quarterfinals, semifinals, and intense medal battles.

Breaking, a core element of hip-hop culture alongside DJing, rapping, and graffiti, originated in the Bronx, New York, in the 1970s. Over the decades, it has evolved into a recognized competitive sport. Its inclusion in the Olympic program came after its overwhelming success at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, where it drew over a million spectators.

The competition rules are as dynamic as the dance itself. Breakers, known as B-girls and B-boys, will engage in head-to-head throwdowns—best-of-three-round dance-offs where each competitor has up to 60 seconds to showcase their skills. The opposing breaker will respond with their own moves, making for a high-energy battle.

Judging these epic showdowns will be a panel of nine experts, who will score each round based on five key criteria: technique, vocabulary, execution, musicality, and originality. Each category contributes 20 percent to the overall score. Using a digital slider, judges will make real-time decisions, shifting in favor of the dancer who excels in each category.

As the world watches, these breakers are set to make history, bringing the raw energy and creativity of breaking to the Olympic stage for the first time.

