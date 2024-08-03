Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari reaches women's individual archery quarterfinals; Bhajan Kaur eliminated

Deepika's impressive performance continued as she faced off against her German rival, ultimately winning with a score of 6-4.

India's Deepika Kumari showcased her exceptional skills on Saturday as she secured her spot in the quarterfinals of the women's individual archery event. She emerged victorious after defeating Germany's Michelle Kroppen in the 1/8 elimination round. However, it was a different story for Bhajan Kaur, who unfortunately crashed out following a loss to Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa with a close score of 6-5.

Deepika's impressive performance continued as she faced off against her German rival, ultimately winning with a score of 6-4. The first set saw Deepika take the lead with a score of 27-24, earning her two points. The following sets were equally intense, with both archers showcasing their skills. Deepika's determination and precision led her to victory, securing her spot in the quarterfinals.

Can the experienced Deepika continue her momentum and win India's first-ever Olympic archery medal?



She will take on Nam Su-Hyeon in the quarterfinals this evening at 5.09 PM IST.



… pic.twitter.com/STGxSoMKJI — India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) August 3, 2024

On the other hand, Bhajan put up a strong fight against her Indonesian opponent. Despite her best efforts, Choirunisa proved to be a formidable competitor, ultimately winning the match with a score of 6-5. Bhajan's resilience and skill were evident throughout the match, but it was not enough to secure her spot in the quarterfinals.

Despite a good effort from her in the women's individual event, Bhajan Kaur saw defeat against Diananda Choirunisa in the round of 16, ending her campaign at #Paris2024.



Final score: Bhajan 5 - 6 Diananda, Bhajan… pic.twitter.com/Y4Y6FPjQK0 — India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) August 3, 2024

Both Deepika and Bhajan displayed incredible talent and sportsmanship, representing India with pride on the archery stage.

Also read| Paris Olympics 2024 Day 8: Manu Bhaker misses third medal, finishes 4th in 25m pistol final