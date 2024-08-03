Twitter
Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 8: Manu Bhaker misses third medal, finishes 4th in 25m pistol final

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker narrowly missed securing her historic third medal in the 25m pistol shooting event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 02:20 PM IST

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 8: Manu Bhaker misses third medal, finishes 4th in 25m pistol final
Indian shooter Manu Bhaker narrowly missed securing her historic third medal in the 25m pistol shooting event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Bhaker, 22, missed out on capturing a hat-trick of medals in a single Games edition after shooting 28 in the eight-women final. In the shoot-off, she was defeated by Veronika Major, the bronze medallist from Hungary.

Manu's voyage came to an end when she was pitted in a shoot-off against the former world record holder Veronika Major of Hungary as they were tied at 28 points. Jiin Yang of South Korea secured the top spot to clinch the gold medal. 

Camille Jedrzejewski of France had to settle for second place. Meanwhile, Hungary's Veronika Major finished in third place.

Earlier at the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally after she secured third place in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event. Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker won the Bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event at the Paris Olympics 2024.Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event. 

Earlier, Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event. Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the Bronze Medal play-off match.

India shooter Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday. Kusale also became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event.

Kusale clinched the bronze medal for India in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final after finishing in third place with an aggregate of 451.4. He secured India's 3rd medal in shooting overall. Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally after she secured third place in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event. 

(With inputs from ANI)

