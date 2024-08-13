Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kit Harington accepts Game of Thrones ending was rushed: 'We were all so f***ing tired'

Paris Olympics 2024: CAS to announce verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal against disqualification today

Govt intensifies efforts against fake GST registration, to launch...

Meet woman, a social media star who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IPS officer with AIR…

Google Pixel 9 series launching today: Check features, price and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kit Harington accepts Game of Thrones ending was rushed: 'We were all so f***ing tired'

Kit Harington accepts Game of Thrones ending was rushed: 'We were all so f***ing tired'

Meet woman, a social media star who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IPS officer with AIR…

Meet woman, a social media star who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IPS officer with AIR…

Meet Indian genius who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, earned PhD at 24, is currently...

Meet Indian genius who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, earned PhD at 24, is currently...

Bollywood directors with most Filmfare Awards

Bollywood directors with most Filmfare Awards

Alloy Wheels vs Steel Wheels: Which is better for your car?

Alloy Wheels vs Steel Wheels: Which is better for your car?

9 patriotic films based on Indian history

9 patriotic films based on Indian history

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उ�म्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Kit Harington accepts Game of Thrones ending was rushed: 'We were all so f***ing tired'

Kit Harington accepts Game of Thrones ending was rushed: 'We were all so f***ing tired'

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

Kangana Ranaut says Indira Gandhi's life was like a 'Shakespearean tragedy': 'When people see Emergency, they will...'

Kangana Ranaut says Indira Gandhi's life was like a 'Shakespearean tragedy': 'When people see Emergency, they will...'

HomeSports

Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: CAS to announce verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal against disqualification today

According to ANI, the IOA in its statement had said that the CAS verdict will arrive till 6-00 pm (9.30 pm IST) on August 13, 2024.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 06:12 AM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: CAS to announce verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal against disqualification today
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's sports fraternity waited with bated breath as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), having heard arguments of all parties, got ready to deliver its verdict on wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics, on Tuesday.

Vinesh, who stormed into the final of the women's 50kg freestyle event with three convincing wins, including against wrestling royalty Yui Susaki of Japan last Tuesday, was debarred from the gold medal bout against eventual winner Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States as she was found 100gm above the prescribed limit in the customary morning weigh-in.

Shocked by the dramatic turn of events, the crestfallen grappler last Wednesday appealed against the decision at the CAS and demanded that she be given a joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to Vinesh but was later promoted to the final following the Indian's disqualification.

A day after her heartbreaking disqualification, Vinesh announced her retirement from the sport, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue, as sporting icons from across the world threw their weight behind the 29-year-old wrestler who was appearing in her third Olympic Games.

Months before she boarded the plane to Paris, Vinesh was spearheading a protest along with fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment and intimidation by the renowned trio and few other grapplers.

This list of sports personalities backing Vinesh included famous Japanese Olympic champion Rei Higuchi, who suffered a similar fate in the Tokyo edition three years ago before claiming a gold in Paris and legendary American freestyle wrestler Jordan Burroughs, who went to the extent of asking the IOC to give Vinesh a silver medal.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who also was of the opinion that Vinesh should have been awarded a silver at least, champion shooter Abhinav Bindra, double Olympic medallist superstar javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and celebrated hockey player PR Sreejesh also offered their support to Vinesh and reminded the country of her contributions in the sport.

On the eve of the verdict, 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medallist boxer Vijender Singh also extended his support to Vinesh.

"Bhan @Phogat_Vinesh aap ke sath pehle bhi the ab bhi hai or aage bhi rahenge (Sister, I was with you earlier, with you now, and will be with you in future too)," Vijender tweeted.

Meanwhile, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, while being sympathetic to Vinesh's situation, wondered where would one draw the line after allowing small concessions in certain situations but United World Wresting (UWW) chief Nenad Lalovic remained doubtful that there would be any change in the results as they were only following the rules.

"I must say, I have a certain understanding for the wrestler; it's clearly a human touch," Bach had said on Friday.

"Now, it's (appeal) in CAS. We will, at the end, follow the CAS decision. But, again, the international (wrestling) federation, they have to apply their interpretation, their rules. This is their responsibility." Lalovic added, "I am so sorry for what happened, but no matter the size of your country, athletes are athletes. This weigh-in was public, everyone saw what happened. How can we allow someone to compete when we all saw what happened.

"We don't have any other choice but to follow our rules," Lalovic had said.

The Games concluded on Sunday with a ceremony at Stade de France, which was the venue for track and field events.

The CAS ad-hoc division, set up especially for dispute resolution during the Games, had accepted Vinesh's appeal against her ouster on Friday.

Who are representing Vinesh

Vinesh's legal team has French lawyers Joelle Monlouis, Estelle Ivanova, Habbine Estelle Kim and Charles Amson who helped her and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during the filing of the application. They have been provided to her by the Paris Bar and are handling the case pro bono.

In addition, senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania have also been roped in to help her in the case.

Salve served as the Solicitor General of India from 1999 to 2003. He also represented India before the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

If CAS rules in Vinesh's favour, she will be awarded a joint-silver in the women's 50kg freestyle category.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Indian winners from every sport - Check full list

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Indian winners from every sport - Check full list

This Indian man plans to buy Rs 33580 crore stake in BT Group, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata

This Indian man plans to buy Rs 33580 crore stake in BT Group, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata

Meet Indian genius, father of Pentium microprocessor, not from IIT, no connection with Sundar Pichai, Narayana Murthy

Meet Indian genius, father of Pentium microprocessor, not from IIT, no connection with Sundar Pichai, Narayana Murthy

Viral Video: Wife stunned by husband's bizarre offer; you won't believe the reason

Viral Video: Wife stunned by husband's bizarre offer; you won't believe the reason

Meet woman who quit high-paying corporate job, built Rs 300 crore company from home, not from IIT, IIM, her business is…

Meet woman who quit high-paying corporate job, built Rs 300 crore company from home, not from IIT, IIM, her business is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

This woman fought terrorists, saved 350 people, died at 22; biopic on her life won 2 National Awards

This woman fought terrorists, saved 350 people, died at 22; biopic on her life won 2 National Awards

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement