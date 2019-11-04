Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic 'couldn’t be happier' after easing to record-extending fifth title

Novak Djokovic bagged his record-extending fifth Paris Masters title after defeating Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov in Sunday’s final.

The top seed claimed the title 6-3, 6-4 over his 20-year-old opponent who got a chance in the final summit after Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal before their scheduled semi-final.

“I thought I had the best serving match of the tournament and that’s why the match was pretty short,” said Djokovic.

“Just one of the best matches I have played, definitely, this week. And I feel like the second part of the week was terrific.

“I couldn’t be happier with this win,” according to AFP.

Djokovic will, however, lose the top ranking spot to Nadal next week, but he could still equal Pete Sampras’ record by finishing the sixth year as the world’s best player.

Nadal could miss the ATP Tour Finals - which start in London on November 10 - due to an abdominal muscle strain. “I’m sad to see that he’s injured,” said the Serbian. “I know how that feels. Obviously I went through major injuries in my life as well,” according to AFP.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion now has won 34 Masters singles titles, moving to within one of Nadal at the top of the all-time list, and 77 on the ATP Tour in total.

This makes him level with John McEnroe with the fifth-most ever, behind Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl and Nadal.