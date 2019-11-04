Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic 'couldn’t be happier' after easing to record-extending fifth title

Headlines

Gyanvapi row: SC orders no invasive work at premises, agrees to hear mosque panel's plea at 2 pm

Bro trailer Twitter reaction: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's fantasy comedy will be 'epic entertainer', say netizens

Uttarakhand: Yamunotri, Badrinath Highway blocked due to falling debris

Mukesh Ambani to launch affordable Reliance JioBook 4G laptop on July 31, design revealed

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: CBSE Compartment Results for class 10, 12 to be out THIS date, tentative dates here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gyanvapi row: SC orders no invasive work at premises, agrees to hear mosque panel's plea at 2 pm

Bro trailer Twitter reaction: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's fantasy comedy will be 'epic entertainer', say netizens

Uttarakhand: Yamunotri, Badrinath Highway blocked due to falling debris

7 superfoods to increase fertility

8 superfoods that slow down aging

Yoga Asanas to keep heart healthy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Bro trailer Twitter reaction: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's fantasy comedy will be 'epic entertainer', say netizens

India's richest film producer is worth Rs 12800 crore; it's not Adi Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala

Ahead of clash with OMG 2, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma opens up on Barbie-Oppenheimer clash: 'When two good films...'

HomeSports

Sports

Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic 'couldn’t be happier' after easing to record-extending fifth title

Novak Djokovic bagged his record-extending fifth Paris Masters title after defeating Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov in Sunday’s final.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2019, 08:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Novak Djokovic bagged his record-extending fifth Paris Masters title after defeating Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov in Sunday’s final.

The top seed claimed the title 6-3, 6-4 over his 20-year-old opponent who got a chance in the final summit after Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal before their scheduled semi-final.

“I thought I had the best serving match of the tournament and that’s why the match was pretty short,” said Djokovic.

“Just one of the best matches I have played, definitely, this week. And I feel like the second part of the week was terrific.

“I couldn’t be happier with this win,” according to AFP.

Djokovic will, however, lose the top ranking spot to Nadal next week, but he could still equal Pete Sampras’ record by finishing the sixth year as the world’s best player.

Nadal could miss the ATP Tour Finals - which start in London on November 10 - due to an abdominal muscle strain. “I’m sad to see that he’s injured,” said the Serbian. “I know how that feels. Obviously I went through major injuries in my life as well,” according to AFP.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion now has won 34 Masters singles titles, moving to within one of Nadal at the top of the all-time list, and 77 on the ATP Tour in total.

This makes him level with John McEnroe with the fifth-most ever, behind Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl and Nadal.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

Greed for power overrode national interest under previous government: PM Modi

Meet MLA with no income, bank deposit, house, land, vehicle or insurance; his net worth is…

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

This Indian actor is the most popular male star, and it’s not Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE