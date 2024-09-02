Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Congress makes fresh allegations against Sebi Chief Madhabi Puri Buch

Paris 2024: Sumit Antil sets Paralympic record to win gold medal in javelin throw, becomes first Indian man to…

IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

Meet man with net worth of Rs 247000 crore, who bought Rs 1649 crore house, not Mukesh Ambani or Ratan Tata

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai arrives at Bachchan house Jalsa with daughter Aaradhya

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Congress makes fresh allegations against Sebi Chief Madhabi Puri Buch

DNA TV Show: Congress makes fresh allegations against Sebi Chief Madhabi Puri Buch

Meet man with net worth of Rs 247000 crore, who bought Rs 1649 crore house, not Mukesh Ambani or Ratan Tata

Meet man with net worth of Rs 247000 crore, who bought Rs 1649 crore house, not Mukesh Ambani or Ratan Tata

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai arrives at Bachchan house Jalsa with daughter Aaradhya

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai arrives at Bachchan house Jalsa with daughter Aaradhya

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in stunning maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in stunning maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh

AI imagines Friends stars in traditional Indian attire 

AI imagines Friends stars in traditional Indian attire 

9 films based on real-life actors

9 films based on real-life actors

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्र��ोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai arrives at Bachchan house Jalsa with daughter Aaradhya

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai arrives at Bachchan house Jalsa with daughter Aaradhya

This superstar cried for two months after losing film to Arvind Swamy, was ready to retire: 'I screwed it up'

This superstar cried for two months after losing film to Arvind Swamy, was ready to retire: 'I screwed it up'

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

HomeSports

Sports

Paris 2024: Sumit Antil sets Paralympic record to win gold medal in javelin throw, becomes first Indian man to…

India's Sumit Antil wins javelin throw F64 gold with Paralympics record of 70.59m, becomes first Indian man to defend title.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 11:50 PM IST

Paris 2024: Sumit Antil sets Paralympic record to win gold medal in javelin throw, becomes first Indian man to…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Star javelin thrower Sumit Antil on Monday became the first Indian man and second from the country to defend the title as he won the F64 category gold with Paralympics record of 70.59m at the Paris Games.

The 26-year-old world record holder from Sonipat in Haryana bettered his own earlier Paralympic record of 68.55m set in Tokyo while winning the gold three years ago.

His world record stands at 73.29m.

Antil is the second Indian overall after shooter Avani Lekhara to defend Paralympics title.

F64 category is for athletes with problems in the lower limb(s), those competing with prosthesis or affected by leg length difference.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 
 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Suryakumar Yadav out of first round of Duleep Trophy due to…

Suryakumar Yadav out of first round of Duleep Trophy due to…

This superstar cried for two months after losing film to Arvind Swamy, was ready to retire: 'I screwed it up'

This superstar cried for two months after losing film to Arvind Swamy, was ready to retire: 'I screwed it up'

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai arrives at Bachchan house Jalsa with daughter Aaradhya

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai arrives at Bachchan house Jalsa with daughter Aaradhya

IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

Meet man with net worth of Rs 247000 crore, who bought Rs 1649 crore house, not Mukesh Ambani or Ratan Tata

Meet man with net worth of Rs 247000 crore, who bought Rs 1649 crore house, not Mukesh Ambani or Ratan Tata

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

World's 6 most reliable car brands

World's 6 most reliable car brands

7 most expensive foods in world

7 most expensive foods in world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement