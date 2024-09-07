Paralympics 2024: Navdeep wins gold with new personal best in Javelin throw F41, Simran bags bronze in 200m race

Navdeep grabbed gold in the men's javelin throw event F41 category, taking the country's medal tally to 29.

India secured their 7th gold medal at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday, September 7th. Javelin thrower Navdeep achieved a remarkable feat by breaking the Paralympic record with a powerful throw of 47.32m, surpassing the previous record set by China's Pengxiang Sun in Tokyo in 2021. The event was filled with suspense as Navdeep initially won the silver medal, only to be upgraded to gold after Iran's Beit Sadgeh was disqualified for unsportsmanlike behavior.

The Paris Paralympics committee officially announced the decision on their results page, stating that Sadgeh's record-breaking throw of 47.64m would not be recognized.

On the other hand, Simran achieved a bronze medal in the women's T12 200m final, finishing the race in a personal best time of 24.75 seconds. This marked India's fourth track medal at the current Games. Simran, the reigning world champion, competes in the T12 classification at the Paralympics, which is designated for athletes with visual impairments.

Many congratulations to Simran Sharma on winning the bronze medal in the women's 200m T12 final. This is also India's second bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics in the women's 200m event.



Preethi Pal - Women's 200m T35

Simran… pic.twitter.com/Tr04hiqTjb — Sportwalk Media (@sportwalkmedia) September 7, 2024

Also read| Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024: Full schedule, fixtures, live streaming and more details