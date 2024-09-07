Paralympics 2024: Navdeep wins gold with new personal best in Javelin throw F41, Simran bags bronze in 200m race

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...

Paralympics 2024: Navdeep wins silver with new personal best in Javelin throw F41, Simran bags bronze in 200m race

Meet Manav Suthar, 22-year-old spinner who took 8 wickets vs India D in Duleep Trophy

Film on 'harsh realities' of rape-murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College announced, it is directed by...

Call Me Bae review: Ananya Panday's class act elevates this dramedy with a heart riddled with pop culture 'jibes'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...

Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...

Paralympics 2024: Navdeep wins silver with new personal best in Javelin throw F41, Simran bags bronze in 200m race

Paralympics 2024: Navdeep wins silver with new personal best in Javelin throw F41, Simran bags bronze in 200m race

Meet Manav Suthar, 22-year-old spinner who took 8 wickets vs India D in Duleep Trophy

Meet Manav Suthar, 22-year-old spinner who took 8 wickets vs India D in Duleep Trophy

Salman, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Kiara, Sidharth at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Salman, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Kiara, Sidharth at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

8 foods that detoxify kidneys

8 foods that detoxify kidneys

7 animals that are silent hunters

7 animals that are silent hunters

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...

Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Film on 'harsh realities' of rape-murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College announced, it is directed by...

Film on 'harsh realities' of rape-murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College announced, it is directed by...

HomeSports

Sports

Paralympics 2024: Navdeep wins gold with new personal best in Javelin throw F41, Simran bags bronze in 200m race

Navdeep grabbed gold in the men's javelin throw event F41 category, taking the country's medal tally to 29.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 12:31 AM IST

Paralympics 2024: Navdeep wins gold with new personal best in Javelin throw F41, Simran bags bronze in 200m race
Courtesy: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India secured their 7th gold medal at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday, September 7th. Javelin thrower Navdeep achieved a remarkable feat by breaking the Paralympic record with a powerful throw of 47.32m, surpassing the previous record set by China's Pengxiang Sun in Tokyo in 2021. The event was filled with suspense as Navdeep initially won the silver medal, only to be upgraded to gold after Iran's Beit Sadgeh was disqualified for unsportsmanlike behavior.

The Paris Paralympics committee officially announced the decision on their results page, stating that Sadgeh's record-breaking throw of 47.64m would not be recognized. 

On the other hand, Simran achieved a bronze medal in the women's T12 200m final, finishing the race in a personal best time of 24.75 seconds. This marked India's fourth track medal at the current Games. Simran, the reigning world champion, competes in the T12 classification at the Paralympics, which is designated for athletes with visual impairments.

Also read| Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024: Full schedule, fixtures, live streaming and more details

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

UPSC topper IAS Shruti Sharma's marksheet goes viral on social media, check her scores in different subjects

UPSC topper IAS Shruti Sharma's marksheet goes viral on social media, check her scores in different subjects

India's biggest flop film marked superstar's debut, actress called script red flag, made for Rs 125 crore, earned just..

India's biggest flop film marked superstar's debut, actress called script red flag, made for Rs 125 crore, earned just..

Praveen Kumar scripts history, breaks Asian record to win gold in men's high jump at Paris Paralympics

Praveen Kumar scripts history, breaks Asian record to win gold in men's high jump at Paris Paralympics

AUS vs SCO: Josh Inglis slams Australia's fastest-ever T20I century, breaks own record, surpasses Maxwell-Finch

AUS vs SCO: Josh Inglis slams Australia's fastest-ever T20I century, breaks own record, surpasses Maxwell-Finch

This viral garlic-peeling hack sparks debate online, here's why

This viral garlic-peeling hack sparks debate online, here's why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement