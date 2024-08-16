Paralympics 2024: Indian athletes get grand send-off as country sends largest-ever contingent for Paris Games

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) hosted a grand send-off event on Friday for the Indian contingent set to compete in the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris. This marks India's largest-ever contingent for the Paralympic Games, with 84 athletes poised to showcase their talents on the international stage in the pursuit of glory in the French capital. These athletes will compete in a variety of sports including archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo, and powerlifting.

During the event, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, commended the athletes for their dedication and wished them success in the upcoming Games.

"Our para-athletes have a remarkable ability to overcome obstacles and turn challenges into opportunities. They have shown remarkable determination and perseverance in their preparation for the Paris Paralympics 2024.

"Many athletes have benefited from the Khelo India initiative, and a significant number from there will be going to the Paris Paralympics. The government is committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to excel at the highest level. As they embark on this important journey, we stand united in our support and are confident they will bring honour to our nation. We wish them the very best as they strive for excellence on the global stage," he said at the event.

The President of the Paralympic Committee of India, Devendra Jhajharia, also delivered a speech to the assembled audience.

"We are immensely proud of our athletes who have trained with unwavering dedication and passion. As they prepare to represent India on the world’s biggest stage in Paris, they embody the spirit of resilience and determination that defines our nation. Their journey to the Paralympics is a testament to their hard work, and we are confident that they will make the country proud.

"We wish them the very best and are sure they will inspire millions back home with their performances. We also want to extend a special thanks to music directors Vivek – Abhishek for creating the anthem ‘Macha Dhoom.’ This anthem captures the spirit and enthusiasm of our athletes and will serve as a powerful reminder of the dreams and aspirations that drive them forward," he said.

The PCI has recently unveiled its official anthem, titled "Macha Dhoom." The music for the anthem was composed by Vivek-Abhishek, with vocals provided by Shatadru Kabir. The lyrics were penned by Vivek Sharma.

