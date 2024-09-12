Twitter
'Body dismembered, pureed in blender': Former model gets brutally murdered by her husband after..

Sports

Paralympic Gold medallist Navdeep Singh meets PM, gifts him cap, Modi's gesture goes viral, watch video here

PM Modi also had a funny conversation with Navdeep over his aggressive celebration after the paralympic Gold win.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 07:44 PM IST

Paralympic Gold medallist Navdeep Singh meets PM, gifts him cap, Modi's gesture goes viral, watch video here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the athletes who featured in the recently concluded Paralympic Games in Paris. During the interaction, Paralympic Gold medallist Navdeep Singh gifted him a cap. When Navdeep expressed his wish to make him wear a cap, PM Modi sat down in a great gesture to fulfil his wish.

The duo also had a funny conversation over Navdeep's aggressive celebration after the paralympic Gold win. "I had ended fourth last time and that's why I celebrated aggressively after my throw. I had also promised you to win a medal before going to Paris. Everyone is happy that I made the country proud by winning a medal," the 23-year-old para-athlete from Haryana said during a conversation with PM Modi. Check the viral video below:

 

 

Navdeep won the game in the para javelin throw with a personal best effort of 47.32 metres in a dramatic men’s javelin throw F41 final at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday. His personal best effort of 47.32m initially placed him in second position. However, it was upgraded to gold after the top finisher, Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah, was disqualified for repeatedly displaying an objectionable flag.

Navdeep made his international debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, clinching his first gold medal and setting the stage for a remarkable career. He continued to train tirelessly at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres in Gandhinagar and Bangalore, honing his skills and refining his technique.

